Neal Schon might be having second thoughts. As Journey's farewell tour continues, he seems to have walked away from the much-discussed trademark application for a potential offshoot band. At the very least, the guitarist is dragging his feet.

Almost six months have passed since Schon was instructed to complete a final step to trademark the group, called Journey Beyond. This would have capped a drawn-out application procedure that began way back on April 10, 2025. Schon must now meet a critical deadline this week – or risk having to start over.

In the meantime, Schon's longtime bandmate Jonathan Cain has confirmed he's stepping away. Journey then announced the Final Frontier Tour later in 2025. After that, the future remains very much in the air.

When Is the Deadline for Neal Schon's Trademark?

The farewell shows kicked off in late February 2026, even as Schon's attorneys continued corresponding with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He finally received a "notice of allowance" to trademark a group called Journey Beyond on March 24, 2026, but there's more paperwork to do.

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In order to actually receive trademark protection, Schon "must file a statement of use or extension request within six months of the NOA issuance date," according to the USPTO. That's this Thursday, Sept. 24. What happens if he misses the deadline? The application will be considered "abandoned."

Schon's attorneys can file an extension request, but only if they can prove the delay was unintentional. More application fees would be involved. Extensions may be filed every six months, but only five times. After that, Schon's application is voided.

Journey began their Final Frontier Tour while Neal Schon's trademark application moved forward. (Jun Sato / WireImage, Getty Images) Journey began their Final Frontier Tour while Neal Schon's trademark application moved forward. (Jun Sato / WireImage, Getty Images)

How Rumors About Journey Beyond Began to Spread

Schon's initial paperwork said the mark was only intended to cover sound recordings and video releases. But updated filings later confirmed potential plans to take Journey Beyond out on the road. Schon was even seeking protection for related merchandise.

Whispers about all of this began almost immediately, even though the information was stored inside a typical municipal building in Alexandria, Virginia. That's because Schon posted a bare-bones image with the words "Journey Beyond" just days after first contacting the Patent and Trademark Office. Next, he began using the same words in hash tags.

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Schon then posted a more detailed Journey Beyond logo in August 2025, with "into the future" as a caption. Otherwise, he's said little about the proposed group. It's unclear who else might be part of Journey Beyond, though speculation turned to longtime tribute singer Hugo Valenti after he appeared with the main band twice in Japan.

When asked by Rolling Stone if Journey was going to evolve into this new offshoot group, Schon only said: "Well, who knows? Nothing is set in stone right now until I actually get there."

Journey brought out longtime tribute singer Hugo Valenti for a pair of shows in Japan. (YouTube / @RonTowles) Journey brought out longtime tribute singer Hugo Valenti for a pair of shows in Japan. (YouTube / @RonTowles)

Inside Neal Schon's Big Plans for Journey Beyond

Schon's wider goals came into focus when the federal Trademarks Official Gazette published his application. Attorneys had added "live performances by a musical group" to the list of prospective uses for the mark.

The original description for any physical and digital releases by Journey Beyond was also updated to include the phrase "featuring music." Plans were revealed to print Journey Beyond on "shirts, sweatshirts, hats and socks." Finally, the amended application stated that "all of the foregoing related to a musical band."

There was at least one previous bump along the way. Genesco Brands, owners of the Journeys trademark for clothing, filed for and received an extension on the typical 30-day trademark opposition period after Schon's application appeared in the Trademarks Official Gazette. Nothing more became of the inquiry.

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available now at all major bookseller websites.

See Journey Among 30 Bands With One Original Member Left It's down to the last man standing in these groups. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

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