Nikki Sixx Says Mick Mars ‘Turned His Back’ on Motley Crue

Nikki Sixx is once again defending himself against lingering allegations from former Motley Crue bandmate, Mick Mars.

In a since-deleted post on X (reprinted by Consequence), Sixx refuted rumors that session musicians have recorded some of his bass parts, and that he has used pre-recorded tracks during the band’s concerts. The latter rumors were amplified when Mars said the bassist “did not play a single note” during the 2022 Stadium Tour in his lawsuit against the band.

“I’ve played bass on every album Motley Crue has ever recorded and written the lion’s share of our music over the years,” Sixx declared in his recent post. “When Mick made statements about the band that we believe were untrue, in an attempt to gain leverage in a lawsuit he ultimately lost, it created a lot of confusion and fueled some negative perceptions of the band.”

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“The saddest part is that we genuinely loved Mick,” Sixx continued. “During his struggles with addiction, I personally did everything I could to help him and, at times, save his life. We shared decades of music, memories, and brotherhood. That history means something to us.”

Nikki Sixx Reveals What 'Hurts the Most' About Mick Mars Breakup

“What hurts the most isn’t the lawsuit or the headlines,” Sixx noted. “It’s the feeling that someone we considered a brother turned his back on us and, in the process, misled the fans who supported all of us for so many years.”

The legal dispute between Mars and Motley Crue was ultimately dismissed early this year. The band has continued touring with new guitarist John 5 since Mars’ dismissal, including 34 shows in 2026. Motley Crue recently announced a 2027 residency in Las Vegas, running from March 19 to April 3.