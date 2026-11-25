Molly Hatchet began taking shape about 55 years ago, organized by late guitarist Dave Hlubek, who spent the next several years trying to get a solid lineup in place.

Things finally started to come together in 1976 as he welcomed vocalist Danny Joe Brown to the lineup. It plugged in a crucial piece of the Hatchet puzzle thanks to the distinctive sound Brown brought to the Jacksonville group with his vocals. Fan favorites like the perennial "Flirtin' With Disaster," "Gator Country," "Dreams I'll Never See" and "Whiskey Man" eventually followed.

The late singer has been gone now for more than 20 years and all of his original bandmates, including Hlubek (who died in 2017), are gone as well. But chances are good they'd be very impressed by the sound of Lost Horizon, the fourteenth studio album from Molly Hatchet that's due out this Friday (Nov. 27).

Not only does it sound like vintage Molly Hatchet, the upcoming record is also a concept LP, anchored by the sprawling title track, which clocks in at close to 10 minutes in length.

So there's a lot to look forward to for longtime Hatchet fans and they can preview the upcoming collection with three tracks that have been released so far. The latest single, "JacksonVillain," features plenty of guitar swagger and a heap of toe-tapping piano lines that will make you feel like you're hanging out at your favorite local bar on a Saturday night.

Listen to Molly Hatchet's 'JacksonVillain'

How the New Album Came Together

Lost Horizon is the first new studio recording from Molly Hatchet in 16 years. Guitarist Bobby Ingram has been in the lineup since 1987 and his ties to the group's legacy go back even further than that. He's joined by fellow veteran keyboardist John Galvin (who has been in the band since 1984) and bassist Tim Lindsey, who has close to 25 years of service.

The current Molly Hatchet lineup is rounded out by vocalist Parker Lee and drummer Garrett Ramsden, who both joined in recent years. As Ingram tells UCR, he was more than happy to spend as much time as it took to put an album on the shelves that would be worthy of the group's legendary name.

"I took my time. That's for sure. Everybody said, 'Why did you take so long to make an album?' Because it was actually the first album that that I wanted to really take my time on. I didn't want to just hurry up with product just to put it out there. There had been a lot of changes in the band. We lost Dave Hlubek in 2017. We lost [vocalist] Phil McCormack in 2019 and then we hit the pandemic."

READ MORE: Molly Hatchet Singer Phil McCormack Dead at 58

"That's a lot of years in there to kind of restructure things and realign things. I have a brilliant label that I work with," he adds. "Olly Hahn at SPV/Steamhammer is like family to me, and he's part of Molly Hatchet. They've been behind [us] for 30 years. It's the 30th anniversary of Devil's Canyon, and we're still together through thick and thin. He's helping keeping the tradition, spirit, and legacy alive."

Benjamin Gabbert / Steamhammer / SPV Molly Hatchet 2026

They Recorded 'Lost Horizon' at Abbey Road

As Ingram tells UCR, the plan was to do just two songs there at the legendary studio, but as they were leaving to head back to the United States, he felt the pull and realized they needed to do the whole record there. The spirit was further enhanced by the presence of David Gilmour's background vocalists, who brought additional good mojo to the project.

"We did an album that I went back in time and got it on analog recording," he details. "If you look at the back of the first album cover, Molly Hatchet was born from blues, country, gospel, and the British Invasion rock and roll. I couldn't imagine another place to do the album, a more legendary place with the history of analog recording than Abbey Road Studios. We wound up in Studio Two, the Beatles' studio, with Chris Bolster (Foo Fighters, Ozzy Osbourne, John Fogerty, Paul McCartney) as the tracking engineer."

The Secret Beatles Cover (Almost) No One Will Hear

While he was there, he even put down a version of "Yesterday" by the Beatles he says the general public won't ever hear. But he couldn't resist the opportunity to play it inside the same studio where McCartney himself once sat on the piano bench when he recorded the song. Ingram's version was put to tape and filmed and he says he will play it "one time" for his "dear friends" when the moment is right.

However, Molly Hatchet did record a scorching take on the band's "Helter Skelter," which fans will be able to listen to as part of the upcoming album, so their Abbey Road experience will also be commemorated in that way within the track listing of Lost Horizon.

The New Album is a Concept Record

Lost Horizon covers a lot of ground, topically and draws on a number of different things subject-wise. "The entire album is a concept and I came up with the concept on this," the guitarist revealed during the conversation with UCR.

He was particularly moved by two elements in the past 16 years that he's witnessed personally. "That's why I wanted to make this concept record and call it Lost Horizon," he shares. "The first element is technology and people on their phones, everywhere you go. They're on the phone. They're looking down. They're texting and typing. Technology has caused a separation in understanding of people [and] emotion. Why do you think there's emojis? Because there's no emotion when you text."

Ingram sees a lot that's been lost with that, "The inflection of a voice into a human ear, understanding people, your understanding of somebody's tone, the way you say things. All of that's gone. I don't think it was intentional with technology, but it happened."

That's the "Lost Horizon," the important bond and communication between people that is now so often missing in his view. But it's only one part of what helped to form the story that is a thread throughout the album. "The second element of that was the pandemic that we all went through and we all experienced our own trials and tribulations with that." He points to the loss of McCormack and Hlubek as personal losses that they're still working through.

But he says the world at large has a big task at hand. "There's nothing called a reverse pandemic to fix it back the way it was," he explains. "So that's the lost horizon, and if you find it, it's going to take human soul interaction with others to bond that and to fix whatever happened over the past 16 years. That's [part of] what Lost Horizon is about, and it's finding it within yourself to reconnect with other people and take it upon yourself to do that."

"Dixie Highway," the initial single from the LP is one that also finds Ingram looking back "The song in many ways is a true story of growing up in the south and living life on the edge," he said when the album was first announced. "We were fearless and ran with the wind. Driving down a famous highway in Florida with the pedal to the metal, looking in the rear view mirror to see what was passed by."

Listen to Molly Hatchet's 'Dixie Highway'

Why Molly Hatchet is Still Going Strong

They'll be back on the road again, with plans to perform a lot of concerts in support of Lost Horizon. The group's final concert of the current year is set for Dec. 14 at the Sellersville Theatre in Pennsylvania. Ingram says additional road work will follow, including an appearance at the annual City Streets Music Festival next May in Bradenton, Fla.

It's been close to 50 years since Molly Hatchet released their self-titled debut album in September of 1978. Even through all of the changes that have happened since then, Ingram says that the live shows they play are a big part of the reason he wants to continue to play the music live, nearly 40 years into his own journey with the group.

He shares an example of some of the typical interactions he has with fans. "'Hey, Bobby, you know that song, you said it the way that I wanted to say it, but I didn't ever know how to say it.'"

"That to me, I'm opening doors for people that they can share with us because that's the [same kind of] feeling that we have when I play guitar or whatever, and they're relating to that," he explains. "That's a reward right there that's irreplaceable."

He gets specific with another story. "We were playing [recently] out in California with Lynyrd Skynyrd and at the merchandising table, we always come out and sign and meet people," he remembers. "You know, we meet our fans, meet our friends and meet our Molly Hatchet Nation. A guy came up to me, an older gentleman, and he introduced himself and he said, 'Molly Hatchet was my first concert, and and I want to introduce you to my son. Molly Hatcher was his first concert.'"

"I'm going all right, dad, son. But he wasn't finished. He says, 'Now I want to introduce you to my grandson and the little boy was there, Molly Hatchet was his first concert," Ingram continues. "These are the type of stories that you can't [put a price on that when it comes to the] reward. That feeling right there, you can't replace."

"That's many of the reasons why I continue. I like to see people happy. I like to see people enjoy what we're doing and it's a rewarding feeling to get that back," he explains. "You know, especially standing right in front of you, three generations that are loving the band."

"They're loving all the different generations of it, understanding how each generation did their part in the Molly Hatchet rock and roll tree and all the limbs that hang off of it to bring it to this 48-year anniversary," he concludes.

Benjamin Gabbert / Steamhammer / SPV Molly Hatchet 2026

The New Blood in Molly Hatchet

The group's vocalist, Parker Lee, who joined in 2023, makes his official album debut on Lost Horizon. According to Ingram, his presence has also provided a fresh energy in the ranks that was much needed. "It made me feel young again," he admits. "It makes the whole band feel young again."

"We had a lot of heartache since Dave passed away. We're having fun on stage again," he adds. "We miss Dave. We miss Phil, you know. I miss Danny. I miss Duane [Roland]. I miss all the guys. But he's given [us] a new outlook, right? This really is Molly Hatchet 2.0. That's what I've been calling it and that's what it is. It's going into the next era."