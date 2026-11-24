U2 has announced North American tour dates for their upcoming Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour.

The band already revealed where they'll play in South America and Europe. Now, more dates have been posted in the U.S. and Canada, with the first of those dates taking place Aug. 13 in Miami, Florida.

You can view a complete list of tour dates below, with the newly announced North American concerts in bold. For these dates, U2 will be supported by Stephen Wilson Jr. and the War on Drugs.

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"'The Greatest Show on Earth?' Now that's a throwdown," the band said in a statement. "It's a dare, to ourselves as much as anyone, to try and have the best night of anybody's life. A bit of showman, a bit of shaman, a riot of colour, unreasonable guitar, bass and drums and tunes you can hold onto. Because if people are gonna show up, we certainly are."

U2's Carnaval de Luz, their first album of new material in almost a decade, was released on Nov. 13 of this year.

"The record was made through, probably, the most disturbed period any of us have lived through," Bono told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "Not personally, but globally."

U2, Carnaval De Luz Presents: the Greatest Show on Earth World Tour Dates:

Feb. 23 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Feb. 26 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Feb. 28 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

March 10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

March 12 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

March 14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

March 16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

March 23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

March 25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

March 27 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

April 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

April 28 - Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

May 5 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

May 8 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

May 27 - Libson, PT @ Estadio da Luz

June 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

June 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

June 18 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 30 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

July 5 - Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

Aug. 13 – Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium **

Aug. 17 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium **

Aug. 20 – Baltimore, Maryland @ M&T Bank Stadium **

Aug. 26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium **

Aug. 28 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium **

Sept. 3 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field **

Sept. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium **

Sept. 9 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium **

Sept. 14 – Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium **

Sept. 27 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium ^

Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium ^

Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium ^

Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium ^

Oct. 15 – Santa Clara, California @ Levi’s Stadium ^

Oct. 18 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place ^

** with support from Stephen Wilson Jr.

^ with support from the War on Drugs