L.A. Guns Announce 2027 ‘Lucky MF’er’ Tour Dates
L.A. Guns have announced their early 2027 tour plans.
Guitarist Tracii Guns, singer Phil Lewis, guitarist Ace Von Johnson, bassist Johnny Martin and drummer Shawn Duncan will hit the ground running in the new year with six shows in their home state of California.
In March they'll begin visiting other states across the country, beginning March 20 in Kansas City and currently scheduled to conclude April 16 in Hagerstown, MD.
You can see L.A. Guns' complete tour itinerary below. Tickets and VIP packages are available through LAGunsMusic.com.
In July the group released a new live album, Live From the Guild Theatre, which documented the tour in support of their 2025 studio album Leopard Skin.
Read More: The Best Hair Metal Albums of 2025
More recently, the group released a cover of Deep Purple's "Space Truckin'" as part of the Purple Storm - A Tribute to Deep Purple album.
Hear L.A. Guns Perform 'Space Truckin''
L.A. Guns 'Lucky MF'er' 2027 Tour Dates:
12/31: West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky a Go Go
01/01: San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House
01/02: Highland, CA @ Beats
01/08: Fresno, CA @ Tower Theater
01/09: Menlo Park, CA @ Guild Theatre
01/10: Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
03/20: Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge
03/24: Edwardsville, IL @ Wildey Theatre
03/25: Paxton, IL @ The Cadillac
03/26: McHenry, IL @ Vixen Theater
03/27: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
04/01: Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
04/02: Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
04/09: New Bedford, MA @ Vault Music Hall
04/10: Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
04/13: Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
04/14: Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
04/16: Hagerstown, MD @ Live at Hub City Vinyl
05/6-11: Monsters of Rock Cruise
Hair Metal Bands That Belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli