L.A. Guns have announced their early 2027 tour plans.

Guitarist Tracii Guns, singer Phil Lewis, guitarist Ace Von Johnson, bassist Johnny Martin and drummer Shawn Duncan will hit the ground running in the new year with six shows in their home state of California.

In March they'll begin visiting other states across the country, beginning March 20 in Kansas City and currently scheduled to conclude April 16 in Hagerstown, MD.

You can see L.A. Guns' complete tour itinerary below. Tickets and VIP packages are available through LAGunsMusic.com.

In July the group released a new live album, Live From the Guild Theatre, which documented the tour in support of their 2025 studio album Leopard Skin.

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More recently, the group released a cover of Deep Purple's "Space Truckin'" as part of the Purple Storm - A Tribute to Deep Purple album.

Hear L.A. Guns Perform 'Space Truckin''

L.A. Guns 'Lucky MF'er' 2027 Tour Dates:

12/31: West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky a Go Go

01/01: San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

01/02: Highland, CA @ Beats

01/08: Fresno, CA @ Tower Theater

01/09: Menlo Park, CA @ Guild Theatre

01/10: Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

03/20: Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge

03/24: Edwardsville, IL @ Wildey Theatre

03/25: Paxton, IL @ The Cadillac

03/26: McHenry, IL @ Vixen Theater

03/27: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

04/01: Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

04/02: Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

04/09: New Bedford, MA @ Vault Music Hall

04/10: Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

04/13: Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

04/14: Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

04/16: Hagerstown, MD @ Live at Hub City Vinyl

05/6-11: Monsters of Rock Cruise