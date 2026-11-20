Sometimes, a B-side just got lucky. A disc jockey might have discovered it after flipping over some group's latest single. Maybe someone took a chance on one while looking through the selections on a jukebox. (Or maybe they hit the wrong button and only accidentally played the B-side.)

Other times, a band was so big that fans simply devoured everything they released. Then there were moments in history, quite frankly, when somebody screwed up.

A record label or even the band itself occasionally failed to grasp what might get the most spins (and sales) with their own audience. Or the B-side was so completely different from their other work that it attracted an entirely new group of fans.

What's the Best Classic Rock B-Side?

Disagreements over song placement within a group were not uncommon – and sometimes they undoubtedly got it wrong. And, interestingly, this kind of thing has been going on forever.

Bill Haley and His Comets' "Rock Around the Clock" was a B-side. So was "Unchained Melody" by the Righteous Brothers. Booker T. and the MGs, the pre-classic rock Stax legends, ended up changing the name of their 1962 debut album to "Green Onions" when the song hit months after they released it on the other side of "Behave Yourself."

READ MORE: 40 Biggest One-Hit Wonders

In the end, all four of these initially unheralded songs took their own winding path to the upper reaches of the charts. They're the best B-sides that became smash hits:



No. 4. Doobie Brothers, "Black Water" (1974)

A-side: "Another Park, Another Sunday"

This song was a forgotten also-ran when a disc jockey in Roanoke, Virginia, began playing it in tribute to the nearby Blackwater River. In fact, the Doobie Brothers had already released a follow-up single after "Another Park, Another Sunday" finished at No. 32. Regional interest in its B-side soon went wide, however, and "Black Water" became the first of the band's two chart-topping singles more than a year after What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits was released.

READ MORE: Top 10 Doobie Brothers Songs



No. 3. Rolling Stones, "You Can't Always Get What You Want" (1969)

A-side: "Honky Tonk Women"

This track had a decidedly circuitous route to the American Top 40. "You Can't Always Get What You Want" closed out the Rolling Stones' Let It Bleed album but actually predated those sessions. Its first appearance, in fact, was as the flip side to consensus No. 1 "Honky Tonk Women." Years passed before London Records smartly decided to send it to radio again in 1973. "You Can't Always Get What You Want" finally hit, reaching No. 34 on the now-defunct Cashbox chart.

READ MORE: Revealing the Stories Behind the Rolling Stones' Most Famous Album Covers



No. 2. Rod Stewart, "Maggie May" (1971)

A-side: "Reason to Believe"

A cover of Tom Hardin's "Reason to Believe" made a perfectly serviceable initial single from 1971's Every Picture Tells a Story. But it was quickly put aside when an enterprising disc jockey flipped the 45 over and discovered Rod Stewart's original "Maggie May." The A-side ended up halted at No. 62, while "Maggie May" became Stewart's first solo chart-topper. Going forward, he vowed to trust his own instincts, rather than the record company's.

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No. 1. "I Am the Walrus," Beatles (1967)

A-side: "Hello Goodbye"

This continued a string of singles that placed John Lennon's edgier, often more groundbreaking songs on the other side of mainstream pop ditties by Paul McCartney. It was a practice that went back at least to "Rain," which appeared on the other side of the Beatles' "Paperback Writer" single. Same with "Strawberry Fields Forever" ("Penny Lane"), "Revolution" ("Hey Jude") and "Don't Let Me Down" ("Get Back"). In this case at least, "I Am the Walrus" was the far better song.

READ MORE: Top 10 Beatles Guitar Solos Not By George Harrison



Why These Classic Rock Acts Hate Their Own Records Over a lengthy career, certain pitfalls also present themselves: Band members leave, songs become one-hit wonders, sounds go out of style. Then you start to hate your own records. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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