The woman Jon Bon Jovi talked down from taking her own life has discussed the moment two years later. On Sept. 10, 2024, Goldie Paige had left her hospital bed and decided to jump off a bridge in Nashville, where the singer was shooting a video.

News footage showed Bon Jovi approaching Paige, talking and listening to her as cops looked on. Eventually he and a companion helped her off the ledge.

“I was definitely at rock bottom in my addiction,” Paige told Fox 17 in a recent interview, explaining the thoughts that had led her into peril. “I’d watched so many veterans struggling throughout my walk that I was going to jump for 9/11 that day.”

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She noted that the listening part had been essential, continuing: “We talked for quite a while and he was very kind, trying to help in any way possible. He reached out to Elevation Church and had Holly [Furtick, church leader] bring a pair of shoes down, because I was barefoot.

“He told me not to give up, and that obviously God had a plan for me, or He wouldn’t have had [Bon Jovi] here to intervene like he did.”

He even offered to play the cops’ role by taking Paige in for emotional evaluation, but it didn’t play out like that. Instead she turned herself in for parole violation, and spent the prison time consideration her position and planning to turn her life around.

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Later that year Bon Jovi briefly discussed the moment, insisting “We’d all do the same,” and adding: “She had said to me, ‘Look at me. I’m in paper scrubs with no shoes, no phone, no money, nowhere to go. They let me walk out of the hospital.’” He concluded: “I was just there.”

Revisiting the scene of the intervention, Paige was accompanied by reunited family members, completely clean and determined to fight her way out of poverty and related societal issues.

She said Bon Jovi played down his involvement: “He said it was my story, for me to tell, which said a lot about him.” He declined to be interviewed for the news report.

She reflected: “Anything can happen. God can open any door at any time. And if I can recover, anybody can. I was very gone at that time. He definitely was a guardian angel.”