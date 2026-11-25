Andy Taylor, former guitarist for Duran Duran died Monday after a long battle with cancer at age 65.

"Andy Taylor, beloved husband, father and grandfather, has died following a long and courageous battle with prostrate cancer," the band announced on social media. "Andy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

"Andy was there at the very beginning of our story," the band added. "From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed."

In November 2022, Taylor did not appear alongside his former bandmates as they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At the ceremony, frontman Simon Le Bon read aloud a letter from Taylor, which revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer four years prior and that a recent setback in his health had forced him to sit out the event.

"Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different," Taylor wrote, "so I speak from the perspective of a family-man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade."

Taylor, who was born in Tynemouth, England, but raised in the Northumberland region, began playing guitar when he was 11 years old and was playing in local bands by the time he was a teenager. He eventually dropped out of school to tour England and Europe with various different bands. “I was born in 1961, which was a great time to be a kid brought up on guitar music,” Taylor later recalled. “There were so many great guitar players and then you could go and see them. That was the norm. I would go to every show I could. Not just from the point of view of being fan but being an observer."

In the spring of 1980, Taylor saw an ad in Melody Maker for a band seeking a guitarist. He responded to the ad and traveled to Birmingham to audition for Duran Duran. After he joined, the group performed rigorously through the rest of the year and recorded multiple demos. The following year saw the release of their debut, self-titled album, which contained the hit song, "Girls on Film."

While Duran Duran was on hiatus in 1985, Taylor teamed up with bassist John Taylor, drummer Tony Thompson (formerly of Chic) and Robert Palmer to form a new group, Power Station. Their debut album, also self-titled, was a Top 10 hit in the U.S. (Top 20 in the U.K.). Though Palmer stepped away from the group, Power Station still toured internationally and even performed at Live Aid with singer Michael Des Barres. Andy Taylor played with Duran Duran that day as well, who were also on the bill.

Taylor contributed to four more Duran Duran albums through the '80s — Rio (1982), Seven and the Ragged Tiger (1983) Arena (1984) and Notorious (1986) — before turning his attention to a solo career, as well as production work for other artists. He released two solo albums, 1987's Thunder and 1990's Dangerous, and also produced two albums for Rod Stewart, Out of Order (1988) and A Spanner in the Works (1995).

Taylor occasionally reconvened with both Duran Duran and Power Station, but in 2006, two years after the release of their 11th studio album, Astronaut, Duran Duran issued a statement saying that the band would be continuing without Taylor, "as we have reached a point in our relationship with him where there is an unworkable gulf between us and we can no longer effectively function together."

But in 2022, following the news that they would be included in that year's Rock Hall class, Le Bon shared that Taylor would be reuniting with the group, along with another former member, Warren Cuccurullo. "We've always maintained a decent relationship with these guys," Le Bon said at the time, noting he'd kept contact with both men over the years. "We did'’t have so-called 'acrimonious splits.' It was gentlemanly and it was understood. And pretty much mutual." Taylor contributed guitar to 10 tracks on Duran Duran's Halloween-themed 2023 album Danse Macabre.

"We've had a privileged life," Taylor wrote in his 2022 letter, "we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves, because we had a lot to give, but as I've said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an uber cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?"

Watch Andy Taylor Perform 'Take It Easy'