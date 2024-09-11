Jon Bon Jovi Keeps Suicidal Woman From Jumping off Bridge

Jon Bon Jovi is being praised for his poise under pressure, after the rock star helped talk a suicidal woman back from the edge of a bridge.

The incident took place in Nashville on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Bon Jovi was reportedly shooting a music video for his song “The People's House” while walking on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which stretches across the Cumberland River. The musician noticed a woman who had climbed over the guard railing and appeared ready to jump.

Video of the incident (which you can watch below) shows Bon Jovi approaching the unidentified woman, talking with her and even sharing a hug. The singer and one of his assistants then help her back to safety, where he continues to calm the woman. Local police and fire officials arrived on the scene soon afterward.

Local Officials Praise Bon Jovi for His Help

“A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night,” noted a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department. “Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

Bon Jovi, who owns a rooftop bar and restaurant in Nashville, has yet to comment on the incident. A source told TMZ: “Bon Jovi routinely deals with people in crisis from hunger to homelessness, among other issues, through his work with his foundation, the JBJ Soul Foundation. He has extensive training in speaking with individuals experiencing a crisis ... but he did what anyone would have done in that situation.”