Night Ranger has confirmed a sweeping 2026 U.S. Tour, with some 20 dates already announced. They're playing multiple shows in Florida, Illinois and Louisiana, with a stop on 2027's 80s Cruise also on the books.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Ticket sales are already underway.

Stalwart bassist Jack Blades, drummer Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis are joined by guitarist Keri Kelli and keyboardist Eric Levy, who've been in the lineup since the 2010s. Keagy wrote and sang Night Ranger's biggest hit, the No. 5 1984 song "Sister Christian." Blades' "Sentimental Street" reached the Top 10 in 1985.

Stalwart bassist, drummer Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis lead Night Ranger. (Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images) Stalwart bassist, drummer Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis lead Night Ranger. (Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images) loading...

When Is Night Ranger Going on Tour?

Night Ranger, Cheap Trick and Winger each played separate Japanese farewell tour last year, with Night Ranger's dates in October. Their most recent album was 2023's 40 Years and a Night with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Crossover chart.

READ MORE: Top 10 Night Ranger Songs

"Sister Christian" and "Sentimental Street" were part of a two-album run of platinum success in the mid-'80s. Night Ranger also reached the Top 40 with "When You Close Your Eyes" and "Goodbye," among others.

Night Ranger's 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

04/17 – Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/18 – Clearwater, FL @ BayCare Sound

04/19 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

05/08 – Lincoln, RI @ Bally’s Event Center

05/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

05/23 – Berlin, MD @ Ocean Downs Casino

06/05 – Baton Rouge, LA @ L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

06/19 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

06/20 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

07/02 – Dickinson, ND @ Legacy Square

07/11 – Fort Morgan, CO @ Bobstock Music Festival

07/14 – Mentor, OH @ Mentor Civic Amphitheater

07/17 – Fond du Lac, WI @ Fond du Lac County Fair

07/18 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino Hotel

08/08 – Lincoln City, IN @ Lincoln State Park Amphitheatre

08/14 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

08/15 – Gibson City, IL @ Gibson City Summer Bash

09/04 – Du Quoin, IL @ Du Quoin State Fair

09/06 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo

02/27-03/02/2027 – New Orleans, LA @ The 80s Cruise