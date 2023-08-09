Night Ranger Announces New Symphonic Live Album

Night Ranger has announced 40 Years and a Night With Contemporary Youth Orchestra, a new live release that will arrive on Oct. 20.

The set is now available to preorder on CD, digital and Blu-ray/DVD. You can watch a live performance of “(You Can Still) Rock in America” below.

The band recorded the collection live in Cleveland in late 2022 with an orchestra of more than 80 students. “To have younger musicians not only embrace but enjoy playing our music was a new high for us as a band,” drummer and singer Kelly Keagy said in a press release. “You could see all the hard work they put into rehearsals, and finally getting to perform it live was an incredible new benchmark in our career.”

The ‘80s hard rockers are in the middle of their ongoing 40th-anniversary celebration and have spent the summer touring with Bret Michaels as part of the Poison singer's inaugural Parti-Gras festival. The band has a steady schedule of North American tour dates lined up for the rest of the year.

Night Ranger, '40 Years and a Night With Contemporary Youth Orchestra' Track Listing

1. Intro

2. "(You Can Still) Rock in America"

3. "Four in the Morning"

4. "Sing Me Away"

5. "Call My Name"

6. "Sentimental Street"

7. "High Road"

8. "Night Ranger"

9. "Goodbye"

10. "When You Close Your Eyes"

11. "Don't Tell Me You Love Me"

12. "Sister Christian"

13. "High Enough" (Damn Yankees cover, Japan bonus track)