Listen to Richie Sambora’s First Solo Single in 11 Years ‘I Pray’

Richie Sambora has released “I Pray,” his first solo single in 11 years.

The tune opens with a chugging synth line and propulsive backbeat. As the vocals begin, the former Bon Jovi guitarist is pondering daily life’s challenges. “It’s called life / Yeah, I’m feeling full of holes / All my yeses turned to nos / You can see right through me” Sambora sings on the opening lines, his voice full of power and emotion. The rocker then notes how life can feel like a “cruel, cruel joke” for everyone, “no matter what god you’re talking to.”

As the song reaches it’s chorus, Sambora switches to a more uplifting perspective, singing: “Got no alibis / I’m reaching for the line / I pray, I pray, I pray / That we will rise above / Give a little love / I pray, I pray, I pray”

Listen to "I Pray" below.

The single is the first of four new songs from Sambora. Starting with "I Pray," the guitarist plans to release a new track every week through May 17.

“I’m at that point in my life where I am truly happy and a big part of that joy comes from writing songs and making music," Sambora explained via press release. "There’s a tremendous freedom with these songs because I don't have to think about charting #1 or what’s happening on the radio but I still put the same craftsmanship, care and love into it as I did with Slippery When Wet or New Jersey and I hope they bring a similar happiness to those that choose to listen and push play on streaming services."

Sambora’s last solo single, “Engine 19,” came out in September 2013, months after he left Bon Jovi to focus on his family. Since then, the rocker has released further material as part of the duo RSO alongside his girlfriend – and fellow guitarist – Orianthi. After releasing a pair of EPs in 2017, RSO put out their debut studio album, Radio Free America, in 2018. He's also collaborated with other artists, most recently Dolly Parton on the title track to her 2023 album Rockstar.

Where Does Richie Sambora Stand With Bon Jovi?

Sambora's new single arrives on the same day that a new Bon Jovi documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight, debuts on Hulu. Though he film new, candid interviews for the project, the guitarist was reportedly unhappy about the way he was portrayed.

Despite this, Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi have each suggested in recent months that a reunion could occur. In November, the guitarist said "it's time" for him to reunite with the band. More recently, Bon Jovi told People he's "been waiting at the door for 10 years" for Sambora to return.