Hear Billy Idol’s Previously Unreleased ‘Rebel Yell’-Era Song

Billy Idol has released “Best Way Out of Here,” a previously unheard track from his Rebel Yell sessions.

“Back in ‘83, must have been working on it, and then didn’t quite finish it,” he says in an Instagram video about the song. “But a lot of it’s there. A lot of what Steve [Stevens] had done.”

Idol then went on to reveal a surprising inspiration for the track.

“Sounds like Steve was very influenced by Prince. It’s almost like a Prince backing track with Billy Idol singing,” the rocker explained.

READ MORE: Top 10 Billy Idol Songs

Prince influence certainly shines through on this new song. “Best Way Out of Here” boasts one of the funkiest rhythms in Idol’s catalog, while Stevens’ guitar is reminiscent of the Prince’s “Kiss.” Meanwhile, Idol’s vocals take on a reggae-rock vibe.

“I think I’m kind of scatting in the lyrics,” Idol admitted. “I think I’m probably looking for what I’m trying to sing about. So really, am I making that much sense? I don’t know.”

Listen to “Best Way Out of Here” below.

'Rebel Yell' Gets a 40th Anniversary Reissue

"Best Way Out of Here" arrives as part of the 40th-anniversary reissue of Rebel Yell. The expanded edition also includes the Poolside remix of Idol’s hit song “Eyes Without a Face,” as well as his never-before-released cover of the Rose Royce single "Love Don’t Live Here Anymore."

To celebrate this release, the Empire State Building will host a lighting ceremony for Idol on April 30. He will also perform a special acoustic set at the New York landmark, accompanied by Stevens.