Billy Idol Announces ‘Rebel Yell’ 40th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Billy Idol will commemorate the 40th anniversary of his sophomore album Rebel Yell with a deluxe expanded edition set to arrive on April 26.

The new reissue will feature several previously unreleased songs and demos, including the Idol original "Best Way Out of Here," a cover of Rose Royce's "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" and a "Poolside remix" of the Top 5 hit "Eyes Without a Face." The collection will be available in two-LP, two-CD and digital formats and is available to preorder now. "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" will be available to stream on March 8.

You can see the full Rebel Yell (Expanded Edition) track listing below.

How 'Rebel Yell' Turned Billy Idol Into a Superstar

Released in November 1983 as the follow-up to his 1982 self-titled debut, Rebel Yell turned Idol into a superstar, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and selling more than 2 million copies in the United States. "Eyes Without a Face" reached No. 4 on the Hot 100, while "Flesh for Fantasy" and the title track both became Top 10 rock radio hits. Their accompanying music videos also became MTV mainstays.

Billy Idol, 'Rebel Yell (Expanded Edition)' Track Listing

2xLP

DISC 1—SIDE A

1. Rebel Yell

2. Daytime Drama

3. Eyes Without A Face

4. Blue Highway

DISC 1—SIDE B

1. Flesh For Fantasy

2. Catch My Fall

3. Crank Call

4. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows

5. The Dead Next Door

DISC 2—SIDE A

1. Best Way Out Of Here

2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore

3. Daytime Drama (Demo)

4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)

DISC 2—SIDE B

1. Catch My Fall (Early Version)

2. Crank Call (Demo)

3. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)

4. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside remix)

2xCD/DIGITAL ALBUM

DISC 1

1. Rebel Yell

2. Daytime Drama

3. Eyes Without A Face

4. Blue Highway

5. Flesh For Fantasy

6. Catch My Fall

7. Crank Call

8. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows

9. The Dead Next Door

DISC 2

1. Best Way Out Of Here

2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore

3. Daytime Drama (Demo)

4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)

5. Catch My Fall (Early Version)

6. Crank Call (Demo)

7. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)

8. Rebel Yell (Session Take)

9. Blue Highway (Original Demo)

10. Flesh For Fantasy (Session Take)

11. Catch My Fall (Original Demo)

12. Motorbikin’ (Session Take)

13. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside remix)