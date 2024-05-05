Pearl Jam Launches 2024 Tour: Set List, Video

Pearl Jam kicked off their 2024 global tour on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The evening's set list included classics like "Daughter," "Alive" and "Yellow Ledbetter," plus selections from the band's recently released album, Dark Matter. There was also a jarring moment in which guitarist Mike McCready fell off the stage during his solo in "Porch," though he appeared to be alright.

You can view fan-filmed footage from the concert, as well as a complete set list, below.

READ MORE: Underrated Pearl Jam: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Dark Matter was produced by Andrew Watt, who Eddie Vedder recently described as the "perfect producer" for Pearl Jam.

"His style is he has got a guitar on the whole time you're playing with him, he's playing with you, he's playing with the band. We've never done anything like that before," Vedder explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "He actually can fit in a way that it sounds right, and that's just how he produces. He plays along. He's got to feel the music in the way that the band does."

Where Does Pearl Jam Head Next?

Pearl Jam will play a second show at the same venue in Vancouver, before traveling south to the U.S. They'll perform in cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Seattle and then take the tour overseas to the U.K., Germany, Spain and Portugal. The band will return to the States in August, hitting east coast locations like Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia and more, and finally fly to New Zealand and Australia for September shows.

Watch Pearl Jam Perform 'Dark Matter'

Watch Pearl Jam Perform 'Alive'

Watch Pearl Jam Perform Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down'

Pearl Jam, 5/4/24, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

1. "Wash"

2. "Low Light"

3. "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town"

4. "Given to Fly"

5. "Scared of Fear"

6. "React, Respond" (live debut)

7. "Wreckage" (live debut)

8. "Dark Matter" (live debut)

9. "Daughter" (with "Bobcaygeon" by the Tragically Hip tag)

10. "Leatherman" (first time since 2016)

11. "Corduroy"

12. "Red Mosquito"

13. "Upper Hand" (live debut)

14. "Won't Tell" (live debut)

15. "Running"

16. "Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns" (Mother Love Bone cover)

17. "Porch"

Encore:

18. "I Won't Back Down" (Tom Petty cover)

19. "Black" (with "We Belong Together" by Rickie Lee Jones tag)

20." Do the Evolution"

21. "Something Special" (live debut)

22. "Alive"

23. "Rockin' in the Free World" (Neil Young cover)

24. "Yellow Ledbetter"

25. "Setting Sun" (live debut)