Hear the Title Track to Pearl Jam’s New ‘Dark Matter’ Album

Pearl Jam have released a new song named "Dark Matter," and announced that they will release a new album with the same name on April 19.

You can hear the song and see the Dark Matter cover artwork and track list below. The album can be pre-ordered at the Pearl Jam website.

"Dance of the Clairvoyants," the lead single for Pearl Jam's last album, 2020's Gigaton, saw the band experiment with their sound quite a bit. But "Dark Matter" sees the rockers go back to the raw, hard rock feel of earlier albums such as Ten and Vitalogy.

Gigaton came out right at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was quite a while before the rockers were able to take the stage and go on tour in support of it. Nevertheless, they're back with yet another new set of songs that will be out in a few months, and already have a handful of dates plotted throughout 2024 to celebrate it.

Drummer Matt Cameron confirmed that Pearl Jam's next album was finished in late November, and suggested that it would be out sometime in 2024. Then, in early January, guitarist Mike McCready teased that the new collection of songs, produced by Andrew Watt, will be heavier than fans may expect from the Seattle rockers.

"There’s the melody and energy of the first couple of records. Andrew pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time. I feel like Matt Cameron’s drumming has elements of what he did in Soundgarden," the guitarist elaborated to Classic Rock.

Hear Pearl Jam Perform 'Dark Matter'

Pearl Jam, 'Dark Matter' album cover

Pearl Jam 'Dark Matter' Track List:

1. "Scared of Fear"

2. "React, Respond"

3. "Wreckage"

4. "Dark Matter"

5. "Won't Tell"

6. "Upper Hand"

7. "Waiting for Stevie"

8. "Running"

9. "Something Special"

10. "Got to Give"

11. "Setting Sun"