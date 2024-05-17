Win an Epiphone Les Paul Autographed by Slash

For decades, Slash has been inspiring fans to pick up the electric guitar and crank their favorite riffs. Now, Ultimate Classic Rock is giving one lucky winner the opportunity to do so on a signature Epiphone Les Paul autographed by the guitarist himself.

The contest begins on May 17 at 10AM ET, the same day Slash releases his star-studded blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned. It ends on May 31 at 10AM ET.

One grand prize winner will receive an autographed gold-top Les Paul. Three runners-up will receive an autographed vinyl copy of Orgy of the Damned. You can see pictures of the prize guitar below.

Details on Slash's 'Orgy of the Damned' and Summer Tour

On Orgy of the Damned, Slash puts his spin on a variety of blues staples and lesser-known gems. Each track features a different singer, including Brian Johnson, Billy Gibbons, Chris Robinson, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers and more.

"The most important thing about it was just having fun with it," Slash told UCR about making the album. "When we're playing the songs through, [we're] not trying to emulate them. They would just sort of naturally take a certain arrangement course on their own. Once you start doing that, then you're like, 'OK, well let's make this work this way.' But you keep the integrity of the main throughline and make sure that the riff, melody and all of that stuff stay intact. So you're not trying to have too much artistic license and it's not too self-indulgent. You want to make sure that you're respecting the original to some extent."

Slash will promote Orgy of the Damned with the inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. ("Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N' Tolerance") festival, which features a variety of supporting blues and rock acts on each date. The trek begins on July 5 in Bonner, Montana, and concludes on Aug. 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

"I thought it would be a great time, because of all of the divisions and whatnot [that are] happening in this country on a social level, to try and bring some solidarity and acceptance and support different groups," Slash told UCR. "I want to really sort of bring people together and make this a celebration of all different kinds of people and all kinds of different ways of thinking. I just thought that would be a good vehicle for that."

How Slash Made 'Orgy of the Damned': Exclusive