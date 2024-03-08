Slash Announces Star-Studded Blues Covers LP ‘Orgy of the Damned’

Slash will pay homage to some of his earliest influences on his star-studded blues covers album titled Orgy of the Damned, which arrives on May 17.

The 12-track LP finds the top-hatted Guns N' Roses guitarist putting his spin on a variety of genre staples and lesser-known gems, including Robert Johnson's "Cross Road Blues," Willie Dixon's "Hoochie Coochie Man" (first recorded by Muddy Waters) and T-Bone Walker's "Stormy Monday." Like Slash's self-titled 2010 solo album, each track will feature a different singer, and the guest list includes Chris Robinson, Billy Gibbons, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers and more.

The first single, a cover of Howlin' Wolf's "Killing Floor" featuring Brian Johnson on vocals and Steven Tyler on harmonica, is out now. You can preorder Orgy of the Damned now and see the full track listing and credits below.

'Orgy of the Damned' Picks Up Where Slash's Blues Ball Left Off

Slash's lifelong affinity for the blues is no secret, but the guitarist only briefly delved into the genre in the mid-'90s with Slash's Blues Ball, which toured but never released music. Orgy of the Damned features former Blues Ball bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy Andreadis alongside newly recruited drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

The band tossed out songs during rehearsal and intuitively picked the final track listing before cutting them live in the studio with former GN'R and Slash's Snakepit producer Mike Clink. The original instrumental track "Metal Chestnut" concludes the album.

Speaking of the LP's lead single, Slash said in a statement: "'Killing Floor' is one of my favorite Howlin' Wolf songs, but also one of the iconic blues riffs that turned me on as a young guitar player. I've always wanted to cover it in some capacity and this record was the perfect vehicle. But playing it with this band, and with Brian Johnson singing, it was an achievement I would never have imagined back then — let alone Steven Tyler providing the harp."

Slash, 'Orgy of the Damned' Track Listing

1. “The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica)

Written by Wayne Hoyt Axton

2. “Crossroads” feat. Gary Clark Jr. (vocal, rhythm guitar and solo)

Written by Robert Leroy Johnson

3. “Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar and solo)

Written by Willie Dixon

4. “Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal)

Written by Peter Alan Green

5. “Key to the Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal)

Written by Charles Segar, William Broonzy

6. “Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal)

Written by Sam (Lightnin’) Hopkins, Clarence Lewis, C. Morgan Robinson

7. “Born Under a Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal)

Written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones

8. “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal)

Written by Barrett Strong and Jesse Norman Whitfield

9. “Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal)

Written by Chester Burnett (Howlin' Wolf)

*Special guest Steven Tyler on harmonica

10. “Living for the City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal)

Written by Stevie Wonder

*Special guest background vocals: Jenna Bell and Jessie Payo

11. “Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal)

Written by T-Bone Walker

12. “Metal Chestnut”

Written by Slash