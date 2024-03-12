Slash Announces S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Summer 2024 Tour

Slash will support his new blues covers album Orgy of the Damned with this summer's inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival, bringing a slew of rock and blues artists along for the ride.

The traveling roadshow's name is an acronym that stands for "Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N' Tolerance." The trek begins on July 5 in Bonner, Montana, and concludes on Aug. 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas. There will be several different lineups throughout the six-week run, with support from Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Larkin Poe, Jackie Venson and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full itinerary below.

Speaking to UCR about the inspiration behind the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival, Slash said: "I thought it would be a great time, because of all of the divisions and whatnot [that are] happening in this country on a social level, to try and bring some solidarity and acceptance and support different groups. I want to really sort of bring people together and make this a celebration of all different kinds of people and all kinds of different ways of thinking. I just thought that would be a good vehicle for that."

The guitarist will release Orgy of the Damned on May 17. The first single, a cover of Howlin' Wolf's "Killing Floor" featuring Brian Johnson on vocals and Steven Tyler on harmonica, is out now.

Slash, S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024

July 5 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

July 6 - Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater *

July 8 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

July 10 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

July 12 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino *

July 13 - Los Angeles, California @ Greek Theatre *

July 14 - Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater *

July 17 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **

July 19 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater #

July 21 - Terre Haute, Indiana @ The Mill #

July 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

July 24 - Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts #

July 25 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center $

July 27 - Windsor, ON, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars $

July 28 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage $

July 30 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

Aug.1 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion $

Aug. 4 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 $

Aug. 5 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest +

Aug. 7 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

Aug. 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

Aug. 10 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park ^

Aug. 11 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

Aug. 13 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater +

Aug. 14 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater +

Aug. 16 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^^

Aug. 17 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales

** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish and Jackie Venson

# Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward and Jackie Venson

$ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

% ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^^ Kingfish, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph