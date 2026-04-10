Are the Rolling Stones preparing to announce a new album? All signs point to yes.

British newspaper The Times reported Thursday that the classic rock icons will release a new single titled “Rough and Twisted” on Saturday as a “white label” vinyl exclusive. The song will serve as a preview for the Stones’ yet-untitled 25th album, which follows 2023’s Hackney Diamonds.

The Rolling Stones have once again partnered with Hackney Diamonds producer Andrew Watt for their new album. Watt was coy when discussing the project with Rolling Stone last year, telling the magazine, “I can say we did some recording together, but that's all I can say."

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The Rolling Stones have employed a unique promotional strategy for their upcoming album. Fans in London have recently seen posters for a band called the Cockroaches — the same alter ego the Stones used when they played a pair of intimate shows at Toronto’s El Mocambo club in 1977. (Some of the performances appeared on 1977’s Love You Live and later on 2022's Live at the El Mocambo.)

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The Cockroaches have also launched a website whose homepage features a clock reading approximately 1:40pm on Saturday, April 11. There’s also a Cockroaches record encased in a white sleeve and a cork board with ticket stubs and a postcard from Natchez, Mississippi. (The Rolling Stones are well-known devotees of Delta blues.)

And that’s not all. If you click on the Cockroaches record and “flip” it, it reveals a list of coordinates that all lead to record stores throughout the user’s country — suggesting that the “Rough and Twisted” could be available for purchase at these locations.

All will be revealed soon. In the meantime, it’s comforting to know rock’s foremost elder statesmen can still keep fans guessing.

See how we've ranked the Rolling Stones' hefty catalog of studio albums below: