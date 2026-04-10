David Lee Roth made an unexpected appearance at the Coachella festival, joining singer Teddy Swims for a rendition of Van Halen’s classic “Jump.”

Performing on the main stage during a set that began at 5:30PM local time, Swims quickly made it clear that special guests would be joining throughout his set. The singer – best known for his 2023 hit “Lose Control” – used a doorbell sound effect to welcome each of his surprise collaborators.

First came Joe Jonas who joined for a rendition of the Jonas Brothers’ “When You Look Me in the Eyes.” Next came pop star Vanessa Carlton who delivered her 2001 hit “A Thousand Miles.” But the biggest surprise came with the penultimate song of Swims’ set, as a doorbell welcomed Roth to the stage.

David Lee Roth Rocks Coachella With Teddy Swims

“Oh my God! It’s David Lee Roth from the best f—king band of all time, Van Halen!” Swims declared as Diamond Dave emerged, flashing his distinctive smile. After giving Swims a monster bro hug, the iconic opening synth line of “Jump” began to play, garnering cheers from the Coachella crowd (even though most in attendance weren’t born when the 1984 hit was released).

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Even though it was just one song, Roth certainly didn’t phone it in. Decked out in a bedazzled leather vest and tight pants combo, the legendary frontman spun and gyrated onstage while delivering the timeless track. He even strutted down the oversized Coachella catwalk while twirling a microphone stand like a baton during the tune's famous guitar solo.

For his part, Swims seemed to be loving the moment as much as his fans, gleefully smiling from ear to ear as he sang along with the Van Halen frontman. Videos of the performance can be found below.

Is David Lee Roth Touring?

After previously saying he was retired from touring, Roth made his return to the road in 2025. He's set to keep things rolling this year with a massive U.S. tour that kicks off on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington.