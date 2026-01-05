David Lee Roth Announces Massive 2026 US Tour
David Lee Roth has just announced a 30-date tour of the US and Canada.
The former Van Halen frontman's travels will begin on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington and are currently set to conclude on Aug. 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Roth ended a five-year hiatus from the stage in May of 2025, debuting a new eight-piece band featuring a four-man group of backing vocalists at the M3 festival.
"We've reached the end of my first retirement," the singer joked at one point. "How many retirements did Rocky have, nine?"
You can see Roth's full 2026 tour schedule below. Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 10AM local time, with the public on-sale beginning Friday, Jan. 9 at 10AM Local time.
Although he has sporadically released several stand-alone singles in recent years, it has been over 20 years since Roth released a solo album. In 2012 he sang on Van Halen's reunion album A Different Kind of Truth.
David Lee Roth 2026 Tour Schedule
April 16: Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live
April 18: Grand Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino
April 20: Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
April 22: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
April 25: Albuquerque, NM - Revel
April 27: Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Fame Performing Arts Center
April 29: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live
May 1: Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
May 3: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
May 6: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
May 12: Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
May 14: Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
May 16: Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
May 19: Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
May 21: Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
May 24: Boston, MA - House of Blues
May 26: Schenectady, NY - Proctor's
May 29: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 31: Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 3: Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
June 5: Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 7: Huntington, NY - The Paramount
June 9: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
June 11: Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre
June 13: Battle Creek, MI - Firekeepers Casino Hotel
June 15: Rapid City, SD - The Monument
June 17: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheatre
June 20: Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Aug. 7: Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
