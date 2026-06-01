Def Leppard has extended their 2026 tour with more dates in October and November in the U.S., Mexico and South America. Extreme, who hit No. 1. with 1990's "More Than Words," will continue as opening act.

General ticketing for the extended tour begins at 10AM local time on Friday, June 5, except in Santiago, Chile (June 6), San Salvador, El Salvador (June 8), Quito, Ecuador (June 9) and Alajuela, Costa Rica (June 12). Fan club members get first access to tickets and VIP packages starting on Tuesday, June 1.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an updated preview of more than 90 of this summer's biggest rock tours. The latest confirmed shows are in bold. For more information and tickets, head over to Def Leppard's official website.

Where Is Def Leppard Playing in 2026?

The new concerts take place after an August appearance at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in the UAE. In the meantime, Def Leppard will play June and July shows in Europe and the U.K., highlighted by a hometown concert in Sheffield. They'll also play the O2 Arena in London and Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival.

READ MORE: The Huge Rock Acts Who Aren't Touring in Summer 2026 – And Why

Def Leppard began the year with a well-received February residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This ongoing world tour launched in March in India. They also released a stand-alone single, titled "Rejoice."

Frontman Joe Elliott said the song came together quickly after he asked a question of guitarist Phil Collen: "I've got this idea for a lyric where the narrator is at absolute rock bottom and wants to rise up to a higher level. Do you have a musical piece that might match with that?" Collen's reply: "As it happens, yes I do."

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Def Leppard 2026 World Tour Dates

6/13 – Dalhalla @ Rättvik, Sweden

6/16 – Veikkaus Arena @ Helsinki, Finland *

6/19 – Hallenstadion Zürich @ Zurich, Switzerland *

6/23 – Westfalenhallen Dortmund GmgH @ Dortmund, Germany *

6/26 – Belsonic @ Belfast, UK *

6/28 – OVO Hydro @ Glasgow, UK *

6/30 – Utilita Arena @ Sheffield, UK *

7/2 – O2 Arena @ London, UK *

7/4 – BP Pulse Live @ Birmingham, UK *

7/6 – Co-op Live @ Manchester, UK *

7/8 – Acor Arena @ Paris, France *

7/30 – Wacken Open Air @ Wacken, Germany

8/2 – Coca-Cola Arena @ Dubai, UAE

10/15 – Florida Seminole Hard Rock @ Hollywood, FL

10/17 – Autodroma Queretaro @ Queretaro, MX *

10/19 – Palacio de los Deportes @ Mexico City, MX *

10/21 – Arena VFG Guadalajara @ Guadalajara, MX *

10/24 – Estadio Cuscatlan @ San Salvadar, SV *

10/27 – Parque Viva @ Alajuela, CR *

10/30 – Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa @ Quito, EC *

11/2 – Movistar Arena @ Bogota, CO *

11/5 – Movistar Arena @ Buenos Aires, AR *

11/8 – Movistar Arena @ Santiago, CL *

* - with special guests Extreme