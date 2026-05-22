Hear The Darkness’ New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Theme Song

The Darkness have provided a new theme song for the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.

You can hear the bombastic, Queen-inspired "Masters of the Universe" below.

"When He-Man asked if we could provide some music for his forthcoming biopic Masters of the Universe, we dusted off our trusty loin cloths, assembled in the courtyard of Castle Darkness and bellowed in unison WE HAVE THE POWER," the band explained on X.

Speaking of Queen, guitarist Brian May also appears on the movie's soundtrack, providing an epic guitar solo on two different versions of the track "Eternia." You can also find those tracks below.

Read More: The Darkness, 'Dreams on Toast' Album Review

Nicholas Galitzine stars as the magical sword-wielding hero from the popular '80s cartoon show in the new Masters of the Universe, opposite Jared Leto as the evil Skeletor.

Camilla Mendes, Idris Elba, Allison Brie and Kristen Wiig also appear in Masters of the Universe, which opens nationwide on June 5.

This isn't the first time He-Man has attempted to conquer the big screen. Dolph Lundgren starred as the superhero in 1987's Masters of the Universe. The movie received poor reviews and lost money at the box office, but has gone on to achieve cult status over the years.

After touring all over the world last year in support of their most recent album, Dreams on Toast, the Darkness are planning to release a best-of entitled Crock of Hits in October. The group have a handful of summer festival appearances and a December tour of the UK on their schedule at the moment.

Hear the Darkness Perform 'Masters of the Universe'

Hear Brian May Perform 'Eternia' From 'Masters of the Universe'

The Darkness 2026 Tour Dates

Jun 12: Penmarc'h, France - God Save The Kouign

Jul 07: Villafranca Di Verona, Italy - Castello Scaligero

Jul 08: Pistoia, Italy - Pistoia Blues Festival

Jul 11: Stevenage, UK - Knebworth Park

Jul 31: Notodden, Norway - Bok & Blueshus

Aug 08: Newquay, UK - Boardmasters

Dec 08: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Dec 09: Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena

Dec 11: Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Dec 12: Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Dec 13: Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

Dec 15: Brighton, UK - The Brighton Centre

Dec 16: London, UK - The O2