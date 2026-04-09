A Second Wild Animal Has Bitten the Singer of AC/DC’s Opening Act

Taylor Momsen required medical assistance after being bitten by a "massive" spider prior to her band opening up for AC/DC in Mexico City Tuesday night.

It marked the second time the Pretty Reckless singer (and former Cindy Lou Who) was bitten by a wild animal while performing on AC/DC's Power Up tour, after having been attacked by a bat onstage in May 2024.

"It wouldn't be an AC/DC tour if I didn't get bit," Momsen wrote on social media while sharing a video of her getting a shot to counteract the effects of Tuesday night's spider bite.

"Its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night... add it to the list!"

According to SetList.fm, the bite didn't stop Momsen and the Pretty Reckless from delivering a 10-song set at Estadio GNP Seguros. They are scheduled to share the stage with AC/DC at the same venue two more times - April 11th and 15th.

As you can see in the video below, Momsen was mid-performance in Seville, Spain on May 29th, 2024 when the audience alerted her to the fact that a bat was attached to her leg.

"Holy f---! There's a f---ing flying bat on my leg right now," she (rather calmly) exclaimed when she realized what was going on. "Can someone help me please? I must really be a witch." She later revealed that she had in fact been bitten, and required two weeks of rabies shots.

Watch Taylor Momsen's 2024 Bat Encounter (Starts at 6:30)

The Pretty Reckless will also open for AC/DC on the legendary Australian band's upcoming North American tour, which kicks off July 11th in Chalotte, NC and is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia, PA.

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