The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers are teaming up for a summer tour that's going to be one for the ages. It's an experience you're not going to want to miss. You can see all of the tour dates below.

Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has your chance to be there in the seats for the Southern Hospitality tour, which kicks off May 17 in Austin, Texas.

10 UCR fans will get a pair of tickets to check out the show in a city of their choice. One lucky fan will get our special grand prize -- the full VIP treatment with a pair of premium tickets located in the first 15 rows.

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Leon Bennett, Scott Dudelson / Getty Images loading...

As part of the grand prize, you'll also receive the exclusive Black Crowes / Whiskey Myers VIP merchandise pack, which includes a limited edition harmonica, whiskey glass, flask, collectible challenge coin and a commemorative tour laminate!

(Note: all winners will be responsible for travel/related expenses for the concert date that they choose.)

Both bands are excited about the upcoming run and commemorated the milestone by going into the studio to cut a ripper of a version of the Rolling Stones classic "Star Star" that you can watch and hear below.

Watch the Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Perform 'Star Star'

"We're excited. It's a big year. We feel that we have a lot of momentum from Happiness Bastards and everything going on," Chris Robinson told UCR recently. "To have this [new] record, [A Pound of Feathers], and to get to interject some of these new songs [as part of the tour] gives us a lot of energy. I think the summer is going to be super fun, man. These kids in Whiskey Myers are super cool. We just got to hang with them recently."

"For the tour, we're discussing bringing back some old things that we used to do, that people haven't heard in a long time, which is exciting," he continued. "We love that our music still means something...enough to people to come be a part of it and feel it -- and jump up and down."

READ MORE: The Black Crowes Play a Classic Song Live for the First Time in 35 Years

For your chance to be one of our winners, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends April 17, 2026 at 11:59pm EST.

Black Crowes, 2026 Tour Dates

May 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

May 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

May 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

May 24 - Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amp^

May 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater^

May 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

May 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^

May 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*~

June 4 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium*~

June 6 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater^

June 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park^

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

June 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

June 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

June 13 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^

June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^

June 17 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre^

June 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

June 20 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^~

July 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

July 18 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater^

July 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre^

July 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater^

July 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^

July 28 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater^

July 30 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater^

August 1 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater^~

August 2 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^~

August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*~

August 6 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino=~

August 8 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

August 9 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

August 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center^

August 17– Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl-

August 19 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre^

August 20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^

^ With The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall

* With The Black Crowes & Southall only

- Co-headlining show with The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks & Whiskey Myers

= The Black Crowes only

+ Festival

~ Not a Live Nation Date