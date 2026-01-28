The Black Crowes have announced their 2026 summer touring plans with over 40 newly confirmed dates beginning in May.

Their Southern Hospitality tour kicks off on May 17 in Austin, Texas and will continue through Aug. 20 in Mountain View, California. An artist presale will begin Tuesday (Feb. 3) with tickets going on regular sale on Friday (Feb. 6) at 10 a.m. local time. More details are available at the group's official website.

Whiskey Myers will coheadline the upcoming run with Southall supporting most of the shows. The Crowes will also share the stage with Tedeschi Trucks Band on Aug. 17 at the Hollywood Bowl. You can see all of the tour dates below.

"[The fact that] here we are in the year 2026, doing a full tour is incredible," Chris Robinson tells UCR. [It's great] that people care that we have this level of success and that people still enjoy it and that these songs are in their lives. They're part of my life, and they're a part of your life."

"And I think that's always been really important to us," he continues. "I listen to music in the exact same way. I have certain records I want to hear if I'm depressed. I have certain records I want to hear if we have a living room full of people on a Saturday night or whatever. People listen to our songs at their weddings and at funerals. I understand that because I'm exactly the same."

What Can You Look Forward to This Summer?

The band's upcoming tour will support their latest album, A Pound of Feathers, which comes out Mar. 13. But as Rich Robinson shares with UCR in a separate conversation, fans can expect, as always, a little bit of everything.

"We're always pretty good about, like, we're going to play everything,," he explains. "We'll play three or four songs a night of the new stuff. But we [also] play old stuff, we play covers. We're always kind of switching and changing and pulling out things we haven't played in a while."

The Black Crowes Have a Busy Year Ahead

In addition to the summer headlining tour, they'll also play a smattering of overseas dates sprinkled throughout the year starting in early April. Starting Aug. 22, they'll also support Guns N' Roses in Las Vegas, San Diego and two Canadian dates in Edmonton and Vancouver.

Black Crowes, 2026 Tour Dates

May 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

May 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

May 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

May 24 ��� Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amp^

May 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater^

May 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

May 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^

May 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*~

June 4 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium*~

June 6 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater^

June 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park^

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

June 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

June 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

June 13 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^

June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^

June 17 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre^

June 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

June 20 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^~

July 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

July 18 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater^

July 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre^

July 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater^

July 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^

July 28 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater^

July 30 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater^

August 1 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater^~

August 2 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^~

August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*~

August 6 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino=~

August 8 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

August 9 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

August 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center^

August 17– Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl-

August 19 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre^

August 20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^

^ With The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall

* With The Black Crowes & Southall only

- Co-headlining show with The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks & Whiskey Myers

= The Black Crowes only

+ Festival

~ Not a Live Nation Date