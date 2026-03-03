When Jeff Buckley was growing up in Southern California, he was not called Jeff Buckley.

At that time, he went by "Scottie" Moorhead, pulled from his middle name and his stepfather's surname. It was not until 1975, when his biological father Tim Buckley, the singer-songwriter best known for "Song to the Siren," passed away from a drug overdose, that the young Buckley began using his own first name and his dad's last. The elder Buckley was 28 years old at the time of his death, and his son was eight — they met, in person, just one time.

A little less than two decades later, Buckley released his one and only studio album, Grace, after several years of working the local New York City circuit. It went only to No. 149 on the U.S. Billboard 200, far below his record label's expectations. Many critics, however, praised it.

After that, Buckley turned most of his attention to playing live with his band, with a bit of time devoted to writing songs for a second album. As time went on, Buckley, who played Glastonbury in 1995 for tens of thousands of people, wanted to scale things back. He felt most comfortable, evidently, in the kind of small clubs and coffeehouses he had grown up playing.

"There was a time in my life not too long ago when I could show up in a cafe and simply do what I do," he wrote in a message to his fans via the internet at Christmastime in 1996, "make music, learn from performing my music, explore what it means to me, i.e. — have fun while I irritate and/or entertain an audience who doesn't know me or what I am about. In this situation I have that precious and irreplaceable luxury of failure, of risk, of surrender. I worked very hard to get this kind of thing together, this work forum. I loved it then and missed it when it disappeared. All I am doing is reclaiming it. ... I'm in the middle of some wild sh** right now...please be patient, I'm coming soon to a cardboard display case near you and I'm coming out of my hole and we'll make bonfires out of ticket stubs come the summer."

But Buckley never made it to the summer. On May 29, 1997, he went swimming in a portion of the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, where he and his band were working on new material. Buckley, then just two years old than his father was when he died, vanished into that water and his body was recovered six days later. An autopsy ruled he'd died in a drowning accident — no drugs or alcohol were present.

It's only been in the decades since Buckley's tragic passing that Grace has earned more and more critical and commercial attention, eventually becoming what many would describe as a cult classic. Buckley became a first-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2026, though he was initially eligible several years before that.

Below, we've written out five reasons why he deserves that spot.

1. Sometimes, One Album Is Just as Influential as 100

According to the Rock Hall itself, inductees must have "demonstrated musical excellence, impact and influence." As mentioned, Buckley only ever released one studio album, 1994's Grace, so one might argue that a singular album wouldn't be enough to truly meet that standard.

We beg to differ. The most important thing to understand about Grace is that although it did not make commercial waves at the time of its release, it grew substantially in stature as the years went on. When Grace was first released, it went to No. 149 on the Billboard 200, which, naturally, wasn't what Buckley's team was hoping for — not that Buckley himself seemed to mind all that much.

"The nature of music is mystical. It's not to sell Pepsi," he told Hot Press that year. "It's to express being alive and being a human being. It really does bind all peoples together."

There is often a tragic tendency for an artist's work to only really gain momentum and appreciation after their death, and that was certainly the case with Grace. After Buckley's passing in 1997, more and more praise cropped up from critics and fellow musicians. One of the album's tracks specifically helped bolster this new success, Buckley's cover of "Hallelujah," but we'll say more about that song later. By 2011, Grace had sold two million copies, and by 2016 it was certified platinum in the U.S. It also climbed up the charts to No. 31 in the U.K. and No. 82 in America and is consistently cited on lists of the best albums of all time.

The Rock Hall requests significant impact, but there is no time limit on that.

2. He Inspired Male Singers to Explore Their Upper Range

Buckley's voice was one that few can replicate. With an extremely agile range, his ethereal tone was intimate, passionate and elegant all at once. There was something otherworldly and hypnotic about it — a bit like hearing a ghost sing.

"Jeff Buckley's voice not only has range, it has a soulful intensity that sends chills," a 1994 review of Grace in the Chicago Tribune said. "He's capable of summoning extravagant emotion with little more than a leap to falsetto, and a few minutes into this recording...he's already piercing the stratosphere."

Rock 'n' roll is so often associated with loud, gritty, cacophonous singing, but in Buckley was a vocalist who understood the power of holding back and exhibiting gentleness. He was by no means the first singer to employ falsetto in his recorded work, but he was undeniably someone who inspired others — men, in particular — to explore their more delicate upper ranges. As Thom Yorke of Radiohead put it to Vox in 1997: "Jeff Buckley gave me confidence to sing in falsetto."

Another example can be found in Matt Bellamy of the English rock band Muse: "In the '90s [when] Nirvana was very popular, it was groups that had a different type of voice; a rough voice. So I didn't think my voice was suitable for rock music until I heard [Grace]. When I heard [Grace], it made me feel confident that a high-pitched, softer voice can work very well with rock."

3. "Hallelujah"

Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is one of those songs that has lived a hundred lives since its original release in 1984.

Cohen had spent years crafting it for an album called Various Positions. It went nowhere, but then John Cale of the Velvet Underground got his hands on it, which in turn inspired Buckley to record the song. Even then, however, "Hallelujah" really wasn't on the wider public's radar.

Grace began earning more attention, but it wasn't until 2007, a whole decade after Buckley's passing, that it was released as a single. The following year, it went to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Digital Songs Sales chart, plus the Top 10 in multiple European countries, and landed both Gold and Platinum status by April 2008.

To put this into even more of a modern perspective: at the time of this writing in March 2026, Cohen's version of "Hallelujah" has 158,614,582 streams on Spotify, while Buckley's has nearly three times that many (433,891,101).

4. Praise From Fellow Hall of Famers

When it comes to Buckley's merit for Rock Hall inclusion, you could take our word for it, or you could take the words of the Hall of Famers below, who represent just a portion of fellow artists who have hailed Buckley over the years.

Robert Plant: "I was playing with Jimmy [Page] in the mid '90s when we were working with an Egyptian ensemble and we were playing in a festival in Switzerland. Jeff Buckley was playing and we went to see him. It was mind altering, his voice, spectacular singing. So much conviction."

Jimmy Page: "Jeff Buckley was something of an etherial spirit: a musical magician whose album Grace showcased a unique talent. ... His level of communication through the dynamics of his music, vocals, lyrics, guitar playing...built to something of a spiritual communion. "

Bob Dylan: "Even Bob Dylan, in an interview with a French magazine, named Jeff as one of the great songwriters of this decade" — Buckley's mother, Mary Guibert, in 1998.

David Bowie: Once named Grace as one of 10 albums he would bring with him if ever deserted on an island.

Chris Cornell: "He was an amazing singer. When Jeff died, I bought 15 of his bootlegs. I had an idea of what his music meant to people, because he did this amazing thing in such a short period of time. He's going to be the most important artist to so many people throughout their lives. It was really strange to realize that."

5. His Original Songwriting Is Often Overlooked

Buckley was a deeply gifted interpreter of other people's songs — there are three covers on Grace, and many more to his name in general. But we feel as though his original songwriting is sometimes overlooked in favor of these covers.

Like others before him, Buckley was a singer before he was a songwriter, but he was clearly inspired by people like Robert Plant, Morrissey and Bob Dylan, writing in a highly poetic, often melancholic way that resonated with his audiences, especially in live settings. One can imagine the sort of expectation Buckley might have felt in the studio when his career was beginning, being the son of a famous singer-songwriter from another era.

"I think Jeff felt the pressure," engineer Steve Addabbo said to Uncut in 2016, recalling sessions he did with Buckley in early 1993. "'Number one, I'm following in my father's footsteps. Number two, I'm on Columbia, and there's a lot of expectation.' Jeff took it all very seriously and to heart. He was not a flake by any means; he was very conscientious and serious about his work, maybe to a fault. He knew he was taking some big first steps, and I felt he was very aware of this impending machine coming along."

In the end, Buckley wrote a number of songs entirely on his own or with cowriters that continue to inspire.