Eagles will celebrate the 50th anniversary (a little bit late) of their One of These Nights album with a new deluxe edition featuring previously unreleased music.

The expanded set arrives May 1 featuring a new mix of the original album, plus Dolby Atmos and high resolution mixes as well. An unreleased 1975 concert featuring a previously unreleased 16-song performance by the legendary group rounds out the upcoming set. You can hear a new live version of Chuck Berry's classic "Carol" below.

Fans Will Hear Bernie Leadon's Final Eagles Show

The previously unavailable recording preserves the Eagles’ performance at the Sunshine Festival in Anaheim on September 28, 1975. Recorded at the end of the tour for One Of These Nights, the show features Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon, and Don Felder.

Topping a bill that also featured Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt and Toots & the Maytals, their set includes songs from that album as well as hits from the group’s first three records. The show also finds the Eagles in a significant transition period, as it marks Leadon’s final performance with the band in the classic era, while Joe Walsh, who would become an official member months later, joins the group for the encore, performing his song “Rocky Mountain Way.”

Eagles' One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) will be available as a 3 CD/ 1 Blu-ray set and also as a 3-LP version. You can see the full track listing below. Preorders are available now at the band's official website.

Listen to Eagles' Perform 'Carol' Live in Anaheim in 1975

'One of These Nights' Was a Major Milestone for the Group.

The band had been gaining momentum thanks to heavy touring and a steady stream of popular singles in the first few years of their career. But 1974's On the Border took things up a notch, as they scored their first No. 1 single, thanks to "Best of My Love."

The band was able to build on that positive development when One of These Nights arrived in June of 1975. The album soared to the top spot of the Billboard album charts, even as the seasons were changing within the group. It was the first full record for new recruit Don Felder, who had joined up in the closing moments of the sessions for On the Border.

But One of These Nights also ended up being the swan song for multi-instrumentalist Bernie Leadon who made his exit after touring in support of the album.

Watch Eagles Perform 'One of These Nights'

The group as a whole, were also continuing to evolve. "We like to be a nice little country-rock band from Los Angeles – about half the time," Don Henley explained to Rolling Stone in 1975. "We wanted to get away from the ballad syndrome with 'One of These Nights.' With Don Felder in the band now, we can really rock. He's made us nastier and did a great guitar solo on the single."

READ MORE: Ranking Every Song From 'One of These Nights'

Where You Can See Eagles Live This Year

Their nest, shall we say, has been at the Sphere in Las Vegas for the past couple of years. They're presently set to wrap up that run, at least for now, in April. In May, they'll join Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, David Byrne and others at the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Henley shared that he thinks it is likely that 2026 will be the final year Eagles will be playing live. For the songwriter, he'd personally like to spend more time traveling, but for different reasons. "We see the airports and the hotel room and the venue, and we don't get out much," he said. "I'd like to go back to the places I've been and see more of those places before it all disappears."

The group's next concert at Sphere in Las Vegas is Mar. 20.

Eagles, 'One of These Nights' Box Set Track Listing

Disc One: One Of These Nights

"One Of These Nights"

"Too Many Hands"

"Hollywood Waltz"

"Journey Of The Sorcerer"

"Lyin' Eyes"

"Take It To The Limit"

"Visions"

"After The Thrill Is Gone"

"I Wish You Peace"

Disc Two: Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75)

"Intro" *

"Take It Easy" *

"Outlaw Man" *

"Doolin - Dalton/Desperado" *

"One Of These Nights" *

"Ol' 55" *

"Lyin' Eyes" *

"Take It To The Limit" *

Disc Three: Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75)

"Blackberry Blossom" *

"Midnight Flyer" *

"Already Gone" *

"Too Many Hands" *

"James Dean" *

"Witchy Woman" *

"Rocky Mountain Way" – with Joe Walsh *

"Carol" *

"The Best Of My Love" *

Blu-Ray

One Of These Nights – Atmos

Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75) – Atmos

One of These Nights (2025 Mix) – Hi-Res Stereo

Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75) – Hi-Res Stereo

* Previously Unreleased