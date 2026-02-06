Don Henley has told CBS Sunday Morning that 2026 will most likely be the last year that the Eagles will perform and probably exist.

In a new interview, the sole original member of the group said, "I think this will probably be it," referring to the long-running band, which has been on the road for much of the past decade.

"I feel like we're getting toward the end, and that will be fine, too."

READ MORE: Top 40 Songs of 1976

Eagles currently have a few shows scheduled for this year. When asked if 2026 will be the end of the Eagles, Henley replied, "I think so, yeah. And I am OK with that."

After being asked why, he said, "Because I would like to spend more time with my family, and I would like to spend more time growing vegetables."

You can watch the interview on the CBS Sunday Morning Facebook page.

Henley also noted that he would like to travel more, explaining, "We see the airports and the hotel room and the venue, and we don't get out much. I'd like to go back to the places I've been and see more of those places before it all disappears."

Why Does Don Henley Think the Eagles Will End in 2026?

He also said there were "lots of things to do. I don't ever want to have a one-dimensional life.

"This is great, this is wonderful, but there are other things," adding that he has four children and a grandchild he'd like to spend more time with. "There's just lots of other things to do."

This isn't the first time Henley and the Eagles have talked about retirement. They famously split up in 1980 before reuniting in 1994 for a new album and tour.

The band has been mostly active since then, releasing a new studio album in 2007 and touring on a few occasions under the banner of a farewell tour.

Henley's cofounder, Glenn Frey, died in 2016. He was replaced on tour by Vince Gill.

Where Are Eagles Playing in 2026?

Eagles currently have nine dates left on their concert schedule, all but one of them at Las Vegas' Sphere, where they have been in residency since 2024.

Vince Gill and Joe Walsh of Eagles Vince Gill and Joe Walsh perform with the Eagles at a recent concert. (Rick Diamond, Getty Images) loading...

All shows are on Friday and Saturday, with the first set on Feb. 20 and 21 and the last Sphere dates on March 27 and 28. You can see those dates below.

The group also has a concert scheduled for May 2 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. For now, it is the Eagles' last scheduled concert performance.

You can find more information on the band's website.

Eagles Sphere Concert Dates 2026

Friday, February 20

Saturday, February 21

Friday, February 27

Saturday, February 28

Friday, March 20

Saturday, March 21

Friday, March 27

Saturday, March 28