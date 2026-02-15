Earlier this month, it was announced that Twisted Sister's upcoming 50th anniversary reunion tour would no longer be taking place on account of Dee Snider's current health issues. But Snider wants fans to know: he's going to be just fine.

"The rumors have run wild that I am on my death bed," he recently said on his House of Hair radio program. "I am not. I just can't do those things that I did in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s. Alright? Otherwise I'm alive and well. I'm enjoying life."

Twisted Sister's tour was scheduled to start on April 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

READ MORE: When Twisted Sister Aimed for the Mainstream – and Missed

"You won't see me on the stage kicking ass like I used to because that will mess me up," he continued, noting his gratitude for fans who sent messages of support. "Thank you very much for cheering me on. I'm OK. I just can't do that anymore. And you know what? The truth of the matter is: I don't want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. You got memories of a great show that I did? That's what I want to leave you with."

What Health Issues Does Dee Snider Have?

Not long after the tour's cancelation was announced, Snider appeared on an online talk show called Acid for Squares, hosted by his filmmaker son Cody Blue. On it, Snider spoke about struggling with degenerative arthritis in his shoulders, high blood pressure and a hip replacement surgery he underwent recently.

Snider has been sober for his entire life, but went on to discuss an experience he partook in with his son involving mushrooms — an effort to lower stress, potentially improve his heart health and, in Snider's words, "take it down a notch, so to speak."

"I always told myself because I [saw] the tremendous effects medicine plants have had on my family, physical changes it's made in them — I always said if I needed to, if it would help me in a situation sometime in the future, I would try it. I would welcome it," he explained, also noting that he's been working with doctors and taking medications to help bring his blood pressure down. "It was very psychedelic, for lack of a better word, very organic, moving."