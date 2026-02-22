Ozzy Osbourne knew his days were numbered when he performed his final concert.

Back to the Beginning, held July 5, 2025 in Birmingham, England, was a star-studded celebration of Black Sabbath and Ozzy. The event featured an incredible array of rock stars, including Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Tool, Slayer, Tom Morello and more. It proved to be an appropriate sendoff for Osbourne, who died less than three weeks later.

In a recent appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, Sharon Osbourne noted that her late husband had been told he didn’t have long to live prior to the performance.

“Two weeks before the show, they said he could probably die, and he did,” she admitted (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “But he wanted to do it so bad. He needed it. And it's, like, 'Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I'm still dying. And I wanna go my way.' And he did. He went like a rock star."

'Ozzy, This Could Kill You'

"It's kind of bittersweet, because, again, we knew,” Sharon continued. “Ozzy had sepsis earlier on last year. And very few people ever walk away from that without losing a limb or their life… And as soon as he got sepsis, the kids and I, we knew it was time. And then when we went to England, he went into hospital for a week. And when he came out, they said, 'You know, Ozzy, this could kill you.' And he said, 'I'm doing my show.' And it was — I mean, he went out like a king."

As Sharon explained, Ozzy ended his life the way he lived it -- on his own terms.

“He went the way he wanted to go,” she remarked. “It was so quick. And thank God. And I knew when they were trying to revive him, I knew. I'm, like, 'Don't. Don't do it. Leave him.' He was done. But again, he went out like a rock star."