Ozzy Osbourne was posthumously honored at Saturday’s Brit Awards, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award and an all-star tribute performance featuring Zakk Wylde, Robbie Williams and more.

You can watch the all-star performance of Osbourne’s 1991 hit song “No More Tears” below.

Watch Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Tribute at the 2026 Brit Awards

Dolly Parton and Sharon Osbourne Give Speeches for Ozzy at Brit Awards

The festivities for the Prince of Darkness — who died in July at the age of 76 — included a video message from country star Dolly Parton, who said: "Ozzy Osbourne dedicated his entire life to music, and his legacy has left a permanent imprint in the fabric of music lovers everywhere. Now talk about stealing the show."

Parton then introduced Sharon Osbourne, who took the stage alongside her daughter Kelly and Osbourne’s son from his first marriage, Louis.

Watch Sharon Osbourne Accept Ozzy's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Brit Awards

"I'm honored to accept this award for my gorgeous husband,” Sharon said. “I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now, and I know what he’s thinking. He hated to make speeches. He hated listening to speeches. And he’ll be saying, ‘Hey, Missus, shut the f—k up. Just say thank you and get off that stage.’”

Sharon continued: “The thing is, Ozzy was authentic. He was gifted. Totally unpredictable. A wild man. He was a true artist. He came from a small working-class neighborhood in Birmingham and he rose to become one of the most recognizable and respected musicians.”

Despite Ozzy’s incredible success, Sharon said, “To be honest with you, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. And yes, at the end of the day, he will always be a rock star. ... If Ozzy was here tonight with us, he would be showing us that gorgeous smile that he had, and I know he would be so proud to receive this from the country that he loved."

Sharon closed her speech with a simple and characteristically off-color declaration: “There will never be another Ozzy f—ing Osbourne.”

Who Took Part in Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Brit Awards Tribute?

Following Sharon’s speech, the Brit Awards closed with a spirited rendition of “No More Tears.” The full band lineup included Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Wylde — all members of Osbourne’s band at various points — as well as Williams, who is one of the most successful British artists of all time.

READ MORE: Watch Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Performance

Osbourne received a similarly high-profile tribute at last month's Grammy Awards, where Slash, Duff McKagan, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith and Post Malone powered through a blistering version of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."