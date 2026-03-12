Stalwart Journey co-founder Neal Schon's plans for a new group called Journey Beyond are becoming more clear. New details have emerged as his application for protection of the band's name moves forward with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

His initial filing only stated that the Journey Beyond mark was intended to cover sound recordings and video releases. Other official documents now confirm that he hopes to take Journey Beyond out on the road. There would be lots of merch, too.

Schon is making these behind-the-scenes moves as he confronts an uncertain future amid Journey's ongoing Final Frontier Tour. Outside of these official filings, Schon has only left a few bread crumbs for fans trying to sort out what will happen next.

Neal Schon's Trademark Application for 'Live Performances'

He posted an image with the words Journey Beyond on his social feeds and used them as a hashtag – but Schon has been evasive during interviews. Paperwork from Journey Beyond's trademark process paints a more detailed picture.

Schon's official application as published in the federal Trademarks Official Gazette specifically adds "live performances by a musical group" to the list of uses for the mark. The original application was also updated to include the phrase "featuring music" with any physical and digital releases by Journey Beyond. Who else would potentially play dates and record as Journey Beyond remains unknown.

READ MORE: Journey's Top 20 Post-Steve Perry Songs

Speculation grew quickly after Schon made several pre-tour appearances with other members of the main group, including Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Todd Jensen and second keyboardist Jason Derlatka. But when asked by Rolling Stone if his long-time band was going to evolve into Journey Beyond, Schon only said: "Well, who knows? Nothing is set in stone right now until I actually get there."

Journey Beyond Trademark Faced a Brief Challenge

Trademark office filings also now reflect Schon's plans to print Journey Beyond on "shirts, sweatshirts, hats and socks." The application was later amended to state that "all of the foregoing related to a musical band." Meanwhile, Schon also had to face down potential opposition to his registration.

Genesco Brands filed for and received an extension on the typical 30-day trademark opposition period after Schon's application was published in the Trademarks Official Gazette. They own the Journeys trademark for clothing. This extension has now concluded, however, without further posted filings from Genesco Brands.

Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon in Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" video. (YouTube / @Journey) Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon in Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" video. (YouTube / @Journey) loading...

Steve Perry Puts an End to Journey Reunion Talk

Journey's Final Frontier stops have reached Canada, after launching in late February. Initial hopes remained that former frontman Steve Perry might join them for a guest appearance. Jonathan Cain confirmed that Schon had reached out during a interview with UCR published on Feb. 19. "He says [Perry's] thinking about it," Cain added. "I hope he comes out. It's never too late."

Perry shot down the idea later the same day: "While I'm always grateful for the love people still have for Journey," Perry said in a social media post, "the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true and I want to gently put them to rest."

READ MORE: Jonathan Cain’s Best Songs With Journey, the Babys and Bad English

Journey had already released a trio of multi-platinum-selling LPs with Perry when Cain joined. Then 1981's Escape outsold all the others combined. Journey split just two albums later and the old Escape lineup didn't get back together until 1998's Trial by Fire.

When the expected reunion tour never materialized, however, Journey moved on with other singers. Arnel Pineda eventually became the longest-tenured Journey frontman ever. They've released three studio albums with him, including 2008's platinum-selling Top 5 smash Revelation.

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available now at all major bookseller websites.

See Journey Among 30 Bands With One Original Member Left It's down to the last man standing in these groups. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

You Think You Know Journey?