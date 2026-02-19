Jonathan Cain confirms that Journey has reached out to Steve Perry as the first date of their farewell tour gets closer. He was invited to join them on any stop along the way, Cain tells UCR's Gary Graff.

Cain joined Journey after they'd released a trio of multi-platinum-selling albums with Perry, and 1981's Escape sold more units than all of the others combined. The band split two albums later and then briefly reunited with the old Escape lineup to complete 1998's Trial by Fire.

A late-'90s tour never materialized, however, and Journey eventually moved on with other singers. Cain also confirmed that they'll take the stage on Feb. 28 in Hersey, Pennsylvania, for the first date on the Final Frontier Tour with Arnel Pineda, now the group's longest-tenured frontman.

Steve Perry 'Didn't Say No' to a Journey Reunion

What about a long-hoped-for appearance with Perry? Stalwart co-founding Journey guitarist "Neal [Schon] already asked," Cain said, "and he says [Perry's] thinking about it. I hope he comes out. It's never too late. We've got 100 shows, so he's welcome at any one of them."

Even without a firm answer, Cain remains optimistic. "He didn't say no – leave it at that," Cain added.

READ MORE: Ranking All 52 Journey Songs From the '80s

Neither Cain nor Pineda have been part of several recent appearances by the rest of the lineup. Cain was completing another batch of faith-focused songs, while Pineda dealt with a legal issue back home in the Phillipines. Cain said Pineda is now rested and ready: "He's gonna be fine. He's a singing machine. He's got his kids coming out. He'll be great."

Questions have surrounded the current Journey lineup, which features singer Arnel Pineda. (Jason Kempin, Getty Images) Questions have surrounded the current Journey lineup, which features singer Arnel Pineda. (Jason Kempin, Getty Images) loading...

What's Next After Journey's Final Frontier Tour?

This first round of Journey farewell shows continues through July. Meanwhile, Cain said he and Schon have put aside whatever personal or legal issues remained after years of in-fighting to focus solely on the music.

More dates have been promised as Journey's farewell tour continues. After that, Cain admits that he's unsure about Schon's future plans: "Wait 'til that time and see," Cain said. "I just know that's it for me."

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available now at all major bookseller websites.

Ranking Every Journey Live Album They're seemingly always on the road, but the shows haven't necessarily been well-documented. So, we took a more expansive look back. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

You Think You Know Journey?