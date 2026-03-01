Journey Kicks Off ‘Final Frontier’ Tour: Set List, Video

Journey launched their highly anticipated Final Frontier farewell tour on Saturday evening (Feb. 28) in Hershey, PA.

The Bay Area classic rock legends opened the run in front of a packed house at the GIANT Center. As promised, they turned in a long night of fan favorites and deep cuts, playing a 23-song set that clocked in at just about two hours and 15 minutes.You can see the full set list and video from the concert below.

Fans came from all over, judging by the license plates. We spotted plates from New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Illinois, among others. We also might have a better idea of where the venue got its name from, after spending a good amount of time following the show searching for the official UCR company vehicle. The parking lot seemed to grow to at least four times its previous size after dark. That's probably a joke.

Journey in Hershey, PA, Feb. 28, 2026

Journey in Hershey, PA 2026 Matt Wardlaw, UCR loading...

The band's current lineup features founding guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, vocalist Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, plus bassist Todd Jensen and Jason Derlatka providing additional instrumentation and vocals. They came loaded for bear, sharing a heavy helping of the hits which helped make them worldwide superstars, while also digging out a few surprises along the way.

It Was a Good Night to be a Journey Fan

It's always a safe bet that you're going to hear those classics like "Lovin', Touchin' Squeezin''," "Wheel in the Sky," plus big ballads "Open Arms" and "Faithfully" and of course, the mega-smash "Don't Stop Believin'."

It's great to hear those warhorse fan favorites -- with "Wheel in the Sky" further amplified by bursts of fire, But it was even more fun hearing some of the deeper material they added into the set. Songs like "Suzanne," from 1986's Raised on Radio and "La Do Da," from 1978's Infinity, helped flesh out a more complete version of the Journey story and legacy. "Faith in the Heartland," from 2005's Generations, was a nice surprise opener and remains one of the more underrated songs from the Journey catalog.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Journey Album

"La Do Da" showed off the '70s hard rock edge of the group, but they also put layers of funk all over the extended jam in the middle section that found Schon stepping to the center of the stage to vamp instrumentally back and forth with Jensen, Derlatka and Castronovo, with the drummer taking a short, but potent solo. Musically, as all of this was happening, they also mixed in teases of a number of songs like Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" and Doors' "Break on Through."

While there was some talking, the members of Journey mostly let the music do the heavy lifting as they blazed through the whole show without any type of intermission that bands sometimes use to break up a long evening. There was also no pause for an encore. These are all good things.

By the time the lights came up after the expected closer of "Don't Stop Believin'," it's possible that the only unhappy people in attendance might have been the cleanup crew who had to deal with the aftermath of the confetti cannons that fired off at the conclusion of the evening.

Journey in Hershey, PA, Feb. 28, 2026

Journey in Hershey, PA 2026 Matt Wardlaw, UCR loading...

After taking most of 2025 off, the members of Journey sounded well-rested and energized. Though Pineda has struggled vocally in recent years, he sounded strong during the bulk of the performance in Hershey, though he showed perhaps a bit of rust during parts of "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."

With the longer set, Pineda also got an increased amount of vocal support from his bandmates, with Cain, Castronovo and Derlatka all taking lead vocals at various points. Derlatka was particularly good singing another Raised on Radio staple, "I'll Be Alright Without You."

Of course you got plenty of unbelievable guitar playing from Neal Schon throughout the night. His sprawling solo on "Who's Crying Now" and separately, "Still They Ride" were just a couple of choice highlights showing off his ability to make a giant concert arena feel weightless with just six strings.

Meanwhile, Cain's traditional piano solo which led into "Who's Crying Now" drew on a lot of different styles, as is often the case. He even threw in a bit of backroom bar soloing that sounded like something that you might have heard back in the day at one of the local joints in his hometown of Chicago.

This is the Final Frontier for Jonathan Cain

The longtime member has been in the Journey ranks for over 45 years, first joining in 1980 after leaving his previous group, the Babys.. As he told UCR earlier this month, he's ready to walk away.

"I had a long time to contemplate what I wanted to do," he shared. "It just feels like a good time to get off the train. I'm going to be 76 on Feb. 26; you've got to at some point say enough's enough. It's a grind, man. I just feel like this tour is a beautiful closing chapter. I want to focus on celebrating the music and the audience who stayed with us for generations."

Watch Journey Perform 'Faithfully' in Hershey, PA

During Saturday evening's performance in Hershey, he introduced "Faithfully," telling fans he'd written the song in 1982, "about the sacrifices we make for the road life we live."

Adding a bit of extra gravity to that statement, he noted, "on this farewell tour, I celebrate 45 years of touring and recording with Journey." He thanked the fans for "all of your love and support over the years" and then went on to dedicate "Faithfully" to America's patriots and veterans, sharing a long speech in tribute to those who have made sacrifices of a different kind.

READ MORE: Jonathan Cain's Best Songs With Journey, the Babys and Bad English

What's Ahead for Journey?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends first confirmed plans for their farewell tour this past November. There are currently more than 60 dates booked for the first leg, including an appearance at the annual Stagecoach Festival in April.

So is this really the end for Journey? Even Schon was unsure when he spoke with Rolling Stone not long after the trek was announced. "I can’t really speculate at this point. I’m kind of ready to move on," he said.

"For one, there’s so many tribute bands out there right now playing whatever show we do," he explained. "That’s why I’m really glad that we’re going to change things up here and throw in a lot of loops that people don’t expect because there’s so many tribute bands out there doing exactly the same show we’re doing."

He's been clear though that he's going to continue to make music, even as Cain steps away to focus on his solo career and other things he wants to do outside of the band. If this is it for Journey, the band, fans can expect a lengthy goodbye if they close this current chapter. The Final Frontier outing is expected to be a lengthy run that will stretch into 2027.

Will Steve Perry Be at Any of the Concerts?

While the former vocalist, according to the band, continues to have an open door to show up at any of the upcoming shows, he recently offered clarity on his current stance. "I completely understand why people would hope for [a reunion]," he said as part of a statement on his official social media. "The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today."

READ MORE: Rock's Biggest Tours in 2026

Journey in Hershey, PA, Feb. 28, 2026

Journey in Hershey, PA 2026 Matt Wardlaw, UCR loading...

Journey - Feb. 28, 2026, Hershey, PA Set List

1. "Faith in the Heartland"

2. "Only the Young"

3. Guitar Solo (Neal Schon)

4. "Stone in Love"

5. "Be Good to Yourself"

6. "Just the Same Way" (Jonathan Cain lead vocals)

7. "Lights" (Deen Castronovo lead vocals)

8. "Still They Ride"

9. "Escape"

10. Piano Solo (Jonathan Cain)

11. "Who's Crying Now"

12. "Mother, Father" (Deen Castronovo lead vocals)

13. "Suzanne" (Jason Derlatka lead vocals)

14. Guitar Solo (Neal Schon)

15. "Wheel in the Sky"

16. "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

17. "Feelin' That Way" (Jonathan Cain lead vocals with Deen Castronovo)

18. "Anytime" (Jonathan Cain lead vocals)

19. "Dead or Alive"

20. "I'll Be Alright Without You" (Jason Derlatka lead vocals)

21. "Open Arms"

22. "La Do Da" (with teases of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," Gene Vincent's "Be-Bop-a-Lula" and Doors "Break on Through")

23. "Any Way You Want It"

24. "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

25. "Faithfully"

26. "Don't Stop Believin'