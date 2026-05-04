Eagles have yet again extended their historic residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The classic rock legends announced six more shows at the state-of-the-art venue. Two will take place in September, and the rest are slated for November.

These new dates will bring Eagles' Sphere show total up to 64 since they began the run in September 2024, making it the venue's longest-running residency to date.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on May 15. You can see all of the Eagles' newly announced Sphere dates below.

READ MORE: Eagles' 10 Most Memorable Concerts

Eagles Cut Short New Orleans Jazz Festival Set Due to 'Medical Episode'

Eagles ventured out of Sin City over the weekend for their first non-Sphere show since 2024, performing at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Their set hit a snag, however, when "the band's piano player reportedly suffered some sort of medical episode and couldn't continue to perform," according to NOLA.com.

Consequently, the band had to cut its set short and skip the piano ballad "Desperado," which has been a set list mainstay for more than half a century.

READ MORE: Eagles Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Eagles Release 'One of These Nights' Deluxe Edition

On Friday, Eagles released a deluxe edition of their 1975 album One of These Nights. The set contains a remastered version of the original album and a 16-song performance from the Sunshine Festival in Anaheim, California on Sept. 28, 1975.

READ MORE: Eagles' 'One of These Nights' Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Eagles - Live in Concert at Sphere - Newly Announced 2026 Dates

Friday, Sept. 18

Saturday, Sept. 19

Friday, Nov. 13

Saturday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 28

See who else is hitting the road this year in our 2026 classic rock tour guide: