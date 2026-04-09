Hear Eagles’ Previously Unreleased Rendition of ‘Lyin’ Eyes’

Eagles have released a previously unheard live version of their classic hit “Lyin’ Eyes.”

Recorded during the band’s performance at the Sunshine Festival in Anaheim, California on Sept. 28, 1975, the rendition finds the band in top form. The lineup at the time featured Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon and Don Felder. Despite their musical chemistry onstage, things were tumultuous behind the scenes. The performance was Leadon’s last with the band, with Joe Walsh officially joining that December.

Through pitch-perfect vocals and emotive guitar parts, the live version “Lyin’ Eyes” jumps through the speaker. There’s a warmth to the recording that matches the Eagles’ inviting tones, taking listeners back in time as if they were right there in the crowd on that 1975 evening.

Eagles Releasing Deluxe Edition of 'One of These Nights'

The live version of “Lyin’ Eyes” – which you can listen to below – comes from the upcoming deluxe edition of One of These Nights. The original album, released in June of '75, was a multiplatinum triumph. It also garnered the band their first Grammy Award when “Lyin’ Eyes” took home ‘Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.’

READ MORE: Ranking Every Song From 'One of These Nights'

The new deluxe edition – ostensibly celebrating the album’s 50th anniversary, even though it’s a year late – will feature a new mix of the original album, along with Dolby Atmos and high resolution mixes. The full 16-song Sunshine Festival performance will also be included, released for the first time.

The set is available as either a 3 CD/1 Blu-ray set, or a 3-LP version. One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) arrives May 1 and is available for pre-order now.