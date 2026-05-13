Blue Oyster Cult singer Eric Bloom announced that he will be missing some of the band’s upcoming shows after undergoing an undisclosed surgery.

“During BÖC’s time off I scheduled a non-life threatening surgical procedure,” the 81 year-old frontman explained in a message to fans. “I am on the mend, but the recovery is taking a little longer than expected. Kasim Sulton will be standing in for me for a few shows and knock it out of the park!”

Bloom didn’t specify exactly how long he’ll be away from the band. Blue Oyster Cult’s last show took place Feb. 26 aboard the Rock Legends Cruise. They are scheduled to resume touring May 16 in Oroville, California, with further performances stretching through the summer and fall.

Who Is Eric Bloom's Replacement, Kasim Sulton?

Sulton previously served as Blue Oyster Cult’s bassist and backing singer from 2012 to 2017. His further rock credits are long and extensive. Many fans will know him as the singer and multi-instrumentalist of Utopia, with whom he scored the 1979 hit "Set Me Free". He has also collaborated with Joan Jett, Meat Loaf and the New Cars (among many others). He’s also a successful solo artist, most recently releasing the studio album Kasim 2021 in 2021.

READ MORE: Blue Oyster Cult Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Sulton is scheduled to join Todd Rundgren’s band for his upcoming Damned If I Do tour, launching June 11 in St. Charles, Illinois. There has been no indication that his commitment to the Rundgren tour could be impacted by filling in with Blue Oyster Cult.