Motley Crue appeared on the finale of American Idol tonight, performing alongside former Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

Together, they rocked through two of the group’s classic hits: “Home Sweet Home” and “Kickstart My Heart.” Underwood – who has been notably adding to her rock resume lately thanks to collaborations with Guns N’ Roses and Papa Roach – shared vocal duties with Crue frontman Vince Neil.

It’s not the first time that Underwood has performed Motley Crue material. In 2009, the singer recorded a cover of the tune to serve as the official farewell song for American Idol's eighth season.

While tonight’s performance earned a standing ovation from the American Idol studio audience, reaction from fans online was mixed.

Eric McCandless/Disney, Getty Images Eric McCandless/Disney, Getty Images loading...

Motley Crue's American Idol Performance Polarized Fans

Following Motley Crue’s American Idol performance, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

“Motley Crue and Carrie Underwood brought incredible energy to American Idol tonight!” declared X user @CR_BB_, while fellow fan @RadioBoySean insisted Underwood “could front Motley Crue and crush it.” @ThisPicture1992 described the performance as "amazing," while @YallMustaForgot said the Crue "sounded GREAT".

READ MORE: Top 50 Motley Crue Songs

@ConnieScouts took things a step further, suggesting Motley Crue deserved to be Super Bowl halftime performers because, “They sure get the blood pumping with their music!”

Despite such positive reactions, other onlookers were less impressed.

“Tommy Lee is the only one that sounds like Motley Crue,” remarked @oldirtyRuxpin. “Vince Neil just can’t get there.” @DavidNannie expressed a similar opinion. “I wish Carrie Underwood would just become the lead singer of Motley Crue and bench Vince Neil.” Meanwhile, @KennethTamara called the performance "painful to watch," while @ERChuck wished he had a way to "erase that from my brain."

Pictures from the American Idol performance can be seen below. Motley Crue will embark on a North American summer tour beginning July 4 in Winnipeg, Canada. The trek – dubbed The Return of Carnival of Sins – is currently scheduled to wrap Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Eric McCandless/Disney, Getty Images Eric McCandless/Disney, Getty Images loading...

Eric McCandless/Disney, Getty Images Eric McCandless/Disney, Getty Images loading...

Eric McCandless/Disney, Getty Images Eric McCandless/Disney, Getty Images loading...