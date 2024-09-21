Eagles Dazzle in Sphere Debut: Pictures, Videos, Set List

The Eagles delivered a stunning, career-spanning performance during the opening night of their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 20.

Unlike other artists who’ve set up shop at the Sphere – such as U2, Phish and Dead & Company – Eagles haven’t historically been known for their onstage visuals. Instead, the Don Henley-led group has a long earned reputation of letting their music do the talking, leaning on their impressive catalog of material to wow audiences. Thus, when the Eagles initially announced their ten-weekend residency at the Sphere, many wondered how the group would utilize the venue’s state of the art capabilities. On opening night, the band answered such questions in resounding fashion, featuring a dazzling array of visual effects to enhance their formidable set list.

The concert began with "Hotel California," the band's iconic 1977 hit. It was followed by "One of These Nights," the title track from the group's 1975 LP.

Watch the Eagles Perform 'Hotel California' at the Sphere

Incredible visuals accompanied the Eagles' performance, with desert landscapes, Los Angeles landmarks and otherworldly images projected on the Sphere's all-encompassing screens. Further highlights included "Take It to the Limit" with a spacey, intergalactic motif, and "The Boys of Summer," accompanied by footage of oversized swimmers, diving and paddling through the Sphere's massive walls.

The night also included a tribute to J.D Souther, the Eagles collaborator who helped write some of the band's most famous tunes. The songwriter -- who Henley acknowledged played a "pivotal role" in the band' success -- died just days before the Sphere debut.

Joining Henley in the Eagles lineup was classic era members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. The latter two musicians joined the Eagles in 2017 following the death of cofounder Glenn Frey.

Photos, videos and a full set list from the performance can be found below.

Watch Eagles Perform 'Life's Been Good' at the Sphere

Watch Eagles Perform 'Heartache Tonight' at the Sphere

Watch Eagles Perform 'Desperado'' at the Sphere

How Long Does the Eagles’ Sphere Residency Last?

Eagles will continue performing sporadic weekend’s at the Sphere through 2025. The final concert of the residency is scheduled for Jan. 25. In total, the group will perform 20 shows during their Las Vegas stay.

Following the conclusion of their Sphere residency, the Eagles are expected to resume their Long Goodbye farewell tour. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music,” the group said in a message to fans when the tour was announced in 2023. “At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Eagles, Sphere Las Vegas, September 20, 2024 Set List

1. "Hotel California"

2. "One of These Nights"

3. "Lyin' Eyes"

4. "Take It to the Limit"

5. "Witchy Woman"

6. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

7. "Tequila Sunrise"

8. "In the City"

9. "I Can't Tell You Why"

10. "New Kid in Town"

11. "Seven Bridges Road"

12. "Those Shoes"

13. "Life's Been Good"

14. "Already Gone"

15. "The Boys of Summer"

16. "Life in the Fast Lane"

17. "Take It Easy"

18. "Rocky Mountain Way"

19. "Desperado

20. "Heartache Tonight"