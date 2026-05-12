The site of U2’s infamous “Save the Yuppies” free concert is being torn down.

The Vaillancourt Fountain, an angular structure located in San Francisco’s Justin Herman Plaza, is being removed by the city at a cost of $4 million. Made up of 710 tons of material, the fountain was completed in 1971 and has been a controversial part of San Francisco’s public art. Its stark, modernist style has been considered ugly and off putting to many critics, who would rather see the space decorated with more welcoming artwork.

While several efforts to get the fountain removed over the years have failed, it is now being deconstructed because its deterioration presents a public safety risk. Speaking to San Francisco television station KGO, a city official noted the structure also had "asbestos and lead" and had "become kind of an attractive nuisance."

Despite its polarizing nature, U2 chose Vaillancourt Fountain as the site of their free concert in 1987 – a performance that remains both iconic and infamous.

What Happened at U2's 'Save the Yuppies' Free Concert?

It was early November 1987 when U2 – then riding high on the massive success of their fifth studio album, The Joshua Tree – arrived in San Francisco. The band was scheduled to play two concerts at the Oakland Coliseum, but before those gigs they decided to play an unexpected free show. Famed concert promoter Bill Graham organized the surprise performance in less than 24 hours. Fans weren’t notified until 2 hours before the show, yet 20,000 people still turned out to see U2 performing on two flatbed trucks in front of the Vaillancourt Fountain.

READ MORE: 16 Memorable Moments From U2's First 'Joshua Tree' Tour

The gig was titled “Save the Yuppies” in mocking reference to the recent stock market crash. Parts of the show would later be included in U2’s concert documentary, Rattle and Hum.

U2 opened with an electrifying rendition of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” which you can watch below in the video from YouTube channel Champagne Supernova. Before their second song, “Sunday Bloody Sunday," Bono spotted a sign in the crowd which read "U2 + SF.” While the message was intended to show San Francisco’s love for the band, the frontman misinterpreted its meaning – he thought “SF” meant Sinn Fein, the Irish Republican Army political wing, which was responsible for a bombing that killed 11 people just days before the show. Enraged by the sign, Bono screamed profanities at the crowd before continuing.

Bono Enraged Authorities During U2's Free Concert

U2 would play a total of nine songs during the free concert, including covers of the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” and “Help!”. During their final song, "Pride (In the Name of Love," Bono climbed the Vaillancourt Fountain and spray-painted “Rock and Roll Stops the Traffic” on the sculpture. Footage of the incident can be seen below in a video from YouTube channel Grace85.

The act of defiance became polarizing – some believed it to be a rebellious artistic gesture, while others slammed the Irish rocker for defacing public art. Coincidentally, Dianne Feinstein, then the mayor of San Francisco, was in the middle of a campaign to crackdown on the city's graffiti. She was outraged by Bono’s actions and charged the rock star with vandalism and "malicious mischief."

U2 paid to repaint the fountain and issued a public apology, but when they played their shows in Oakland days later, Bono struck a different tone.

“Have you ever picked on the wrong band,” the singer remarked. “We're U2. We're the Batman and Robin of rock and roll. Somebody should explain to Mayor Feinstein there is a big difference between graffiti art and an act of vandalism."