Eagles Albums Ranked Worst to Best

The Eagles have been rightly praised for their canny combining of the late Glenn Frey’s city-slicker R&B with Don Henley’s country-fried sensibilities.

Every one of their seven studio albums reached platinum status, including the 16-times smash Hotel California and its similarly titled follow-ups The Long Run and Long Road Out of Eden. Of course, there was – pardon the expression – a long wait between the two.

In the end, the Eagles proved to be remarkably resilient, withstanding the departure of founding members Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner, that very lengthy hiatus, and – perhaps most incredibly – even the 2016 death of Frey. Walsh overcame a pitched battle with addiction while Timothy B. Schmit matured from late-'70s newcomer to stalwart member. Vince Gill and Frey's son Deacon helped fill in some late-period gaps, as the Eagles became a touring juggernaut under Henley's direction.

All but two of the band's albums were recorded during an incredible five-year run between 1972 and 1976, but it took some time for their legend and influence to be completely understood and absorbed into the rock culture.

They also shifted from an early rootsier sound based on their country influences into something a bit harder-edged as the decade unfolded. This gave fans plenty to chew over – and it also made completing this list that much more difficult.

Which sound do you favor? Peaceful and easy? Or life in the fast lane? Here's our take:

