Rolling Stones Puzzle Seems to Confirm New Album Title and Cover Art

The Rolling Stones seem to have confirmed the title and cover art for their upcoming studio album.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood each posted what appears to be one-third of an album cover Saturday on their Instagram accounts. When pieced together, the trio's faces seem to merge into one, like a better version of the cover to Metallica's 2016 album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct.

You can see the individual and (roughly) combined pieces of the puzzle below.

Each piece of the puzzle features the band's name and the words Foreign Tongues, apparently confirming the much-reported title of the album, and matching the words written on outdoor advertisements that were placed around the world (each featuring the band's famous lips and tongue logo) in various languages on April 25.

On Friday, another social media post offered a snippet of what seems to be another new Rolling Stones song. The brief clip starts with vocals reminiscent of the 1969 Stones song "Gimme Shelter," before quickly moving to a guitar riff that sounds a lot like "Rock and a Hard Place" from 1989's Steel Wheels.

Foreign Tongues would be the first Rolling Stones album since 2023's Hackney Diamonds, and their second since the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts.

Like the well-received Diamonds, the new album was produced by Andrew Watt, who has also worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John and Paul McCartney in recent years.

Instagram / Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood Instagram / Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood loading...

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While promoting Diamonds in 2023, Mick Jagger revealed the band was already at work on what would become Foreign Tongues: "We've got almost three-quarters through the next one," he told the New York Times.

"With Charlie leaving us, I think we needed to make a new mark with [new drummer] Steve [Jordan]" added Keith Richards, dismissing any speculation that the band would end their recording career. According to a 2026 report by the Times, the band "already has at least 10 songs in the bag" for yet another album after Tongues.

The band began promoting the album in early April with a series of posters for a band named the Cockroaches, a moniker they have used in the past for secret performances.

On April 11, extremely limited copies of a stand-alone Cockroaches single entitled "Rough and Twisted" were sold at stores around the world. Three days later, a social media post from the Stones' official pages seemed to confirm it was actually their song.

In December 2026 an unnamed source close to the band reported that the Rolling Stones had canceled their unannounced plans for a 2026 tour. Their last show to date was July 21, 2024 at the conclusion of their Hackney Diamonds North American tour.