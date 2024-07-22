The Rolling Stones End ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tour: Set List, Videos

The Rolling Stones delivered the 20th and final show of their Hackney Diamonds tour in Ridgedale, Missouri, on Sunday night.

The 20-song set didn’t include any tour debuts, frequently a feature of previous shows. “Let it Bleed” was the song chosen via the audience poll, from a selection that also included “Dead Flowers,” “Far Away Eyes” and “Sweet Virginia.”

During the road trip the Stones played a total of seven songs once only – “Bite My Head Off,” “Emotional Rescue,” “Far Away Eyes," “Fool to Cry,” “She’s So Cold, “Sweet Virginia” and “Time Is on My Side.”

READ MORE: 10 Highlights From the Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tour

Along with “Bite My Head Off,” five other tracks from 2023 album Hackney Diamonds made an appearance: “Angry” featured in every show; “Whole Wide World” in 19; “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” in 17, “Tell Me Straight” in 15; and “Mess It Up” in 13.

During a brief pause after “Gimme Shelter” and before “Paint It Black,” Mick Jagger took a moment to tell the crowd: “I want to thank so much the crew of the show for helping us put this whole thing together,” he said. “It’s a long time… We first played in Missouri in 1966, I think, in the [St. Louis] Convention Hall, which doesn’t exist anymore. Anyway, thank you so much, Missouri, for coming back to see us tonight.”

The band haven’t discussed any future plans, although Mick Jagger said "see you soon!" on a social media post thanking fans for coming out for the tour.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Start Me Up’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Tumbling Dice’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Whole Wide World’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform Keith Richards-led Three-Song Set

Rolling Stones Perform ‘Gimme Shelter’

Rolling Stones – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, 7/21/24 – Set List

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off of My Cloud”

3. “Tumbling Dice”

4. “Angry”

5. “Let It Bleed”

6. “Street Fighting Man”

7. “Whole Wide World”

8. “Mess It Up”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “You Got the Silver”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Before They Make Me Run”

13. “Sympathy for the Devil”

14. “Honky Tonk Women”

15. “Midnight Rambler”

16. “Gimme Shelter”

17. “Paint It Black”

18. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

19. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

20. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”