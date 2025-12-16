The Rolling Stones Reportedly Cancel 2026 Tour Plans

The Rolling Stones have reportedly canceled plans for a 2026 tour of Europe and the United Kingdom.

Variety reported that an unnamed source close to the band confirmed that the yet-to-be-announced tour has instead been called off.

The Stones have not performed live since concluding their 20-date North American Hackney Diamonds tour on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri.

In November the band's longtime touring pianist, Chuck Leavell, told the Sun (as reported by NME) that he expected the band to tour Europe in 2026. "They don't want to hang up the rock 'n' roll shoes yet," he declared. "There's no doubt in my mind."

In September, guitarist Ron Wood told the Sun (as reported by NME) that a new Rolling Stones album was complete. "Yes you will be getting a new album next year. It is done."

"We are hoping to do some dates," he said when asked about the band's 2026 plans. "Hopefully we will be back out there but I am still waiting to find out myself."

That same month Andrew Watt, who produced the Stones' 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, confirmed that he had been back in the studio working with the group on new music.

He added that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had plenty of material left from the Hackney Diamonds sessions.

"It was a prolific time for the band," Watt. "They had amassed, like, 18 years of material. There was so much to go through and choose from initially, and then there were new songs that just came because everyone was rolling and kind of flying."