Arnel Pineda Gives First Statement Since Offering to Quit Journey

Arnel Pineda has issued his first statement since offering to quit Journey.

The singer, who has fronted the group since 2007, initially turned heads when he asked fans to vote on his future with the band. "So here's the deal now, I am offering you a chance (especially those who hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here,” Pineda declared in a Sept. 22 Facebook post. “And if GO reaches 1 million... I'm stepping out for good."

Pineda’s ultimatum was in response to criticism over his vocals during Journey’s performance at Rock in Rio on Sept. 15. Now, for the first time since asking fans to vote, Pineda has returned with a new message.

Arnel Pineda Says Support Has Been 'Overwhelmingly Humbling'

"Firstly, I want to apologize for the inconvenience I have caused all of Journey's faithful fans out there,” the singer started in a video shared on Instagram. “I know the band's not perfect right now and in turmoil, but who’s not going through some bad stuff these days.”

"I've waited a while before I wanna post something again,” Pineda continued, “so here I am. Bottom line, good has won, and no matter how screwed our world is, maybe it's caused evil in us in general, or the politicians or the religious leaders that's making us believe in their eccentric point of view are influencing us. But, yeah. Again, I said that good has won.”

Pineda went on to thank his fans, many of whom commented on his original post with messages of support.

"It's overwhelmingly humbling,” the rocker admitted. “I didn't do it for some selfish reason, not to feed me with such gratifying feeling, more of a spiritual journey for me and my profound curiosity and what's winning in his world these days. Is it a good or is it a bad? And isn't it evident that a lot of people would just cowardly hide behind their cell phones, computers, et cetera, et cetera, to express their hatred, cruelty, bigotry, or discriminatory and racist remarks to me? Well, it's been happening since 2007… And yet here comes the good people to my rescue. No matter what they are going through, good or bad, as soon as they saw my post, quickly and bravely they did not hesitate to send their kindness, sincerity, top-notch generosity of their precious time, just to express how genuinely caring and willing they are to fight for me, to reason with me.”

The singer further stated that this experience has convinced him that “there's still so much good in this world.” He then acknowledged his critics, who he claimed “relentlessly exploited my imperfections for your own selfish intentions. Remember, our universe is so alive, guys, and it knows how to give back all the time, good and bad. Depends on what we all did from the past, and with god by our side, nothing could ever go wrong.”

Pineda’s full statement can be watched in the video below. Meanwhile, Journey’s next concert is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Japan.