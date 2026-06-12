Cheap Trick has canceled or moved seven June shows on their ongoing 2026 tour. These were headlining concerts originally scheduled after the group's string of shared dates with Styx.

They canceled tonight's show (June 12), as well as stops set for Saturday (June 13), June 20 and June 27. Concerts originally scheduled later in June on the 21st and 25th were moved to September, while a June 28 show shifts to November.

As of Friday morning (June 12), Cheap Trick was still playing a lone June show in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In an official statement, the band said refunds for called-off concerts will be available at point of purchase. Fan club presales for other shows are already underway; the code for most concerts is CTLIVE.

Cheap Trick rose to fame in the late '70s with a live recording from Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. (Jorgen Angel, Getty Images) Cheap Trick rose to fame in the late '70s with a live recording from Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. (Jorgen Angel, Getty Images)

Where Is Cheap Trick Playing This Year?

See a complete list of updated dates, venues and cities is below, as well as an expanded preview of more than 90 of the summer's biggest rock tours. Go to Cheap Trick's website for more information and tickets.

There are still a few festival stops on Cheap Trick's tour calendar, including Canada's Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa and the Northwest Art and Air Festival in Albany, Oregon. They also play a night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

No reason was given for the schedule changes, other than "circumstances beyond our control." These appearances are in support of 2025's well-received All Washed Up, which followed In Another World from 2021. Before that, Cheap Trick's most recent studio albums dated back to 2017.

Cheap Trick's Updated 2026 Tour Dates

6/12 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live - CANCELED

6/13 – Norman, OK @ Beats & Bites - CANCELED

6/20 – Standish, MI @ Saganing Eagles Landing Casino - CANCELED

6/24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

6/27 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Ribfest - CANCELED

8/2 – Minnedosa, Canada @ Rockin’ the Fields of Minnedosa

8/4 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

8/8 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

8/9 – Modesto, CA @ Fruityard Amphitheatre

8/11 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts

8/13 – Central Point, OR @ Bi Mart Amphitheater

8/15 – Castle Rock, CO @ Town of Castle Rock Summer Concert Series

8/18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

8/29 – Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival

9/2 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days

9/10 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park - RESCHEDULED from 6/25

9/11 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards - RESCHEDULED from 6/21

9/24 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2026

11/8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee - RESCHEDULED from 6/28