Rod Stewart Joined by Steven Van Zandt at ‘One Last Time’ Jones Beach Show: Video, Set List

Rod Stewart was joined onstage by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt last night, with the duo performing two soul covers and the Faces' "Stay With Me."

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show, which took place on Long Island's Jones Beach Theater, below.

"With no extra expense for your ticket to this evening, I have a special guest coming up... Steve Van Zant! Stevie, baby!" Stewart announced before they launched into Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind." Stewart covered the song on his 1972 album Never a Dull Moment.

Next up was the Faces' classic "Stay With Me," followed by Sam Cooke's "Having a Party," which appeared on Stewart's 1993 Unplugged...and Seated album.

The rest of Stewart's 21-song set featured a heavy dose of covers, as well as original '70s hits such as "Tonight I'm Yours" and 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy." The singer also dedicated his version of "It's a Heartache to his recently departed "good pal," Bonnie Tyler.

Watch Rod Stewart Perform 'Infatuation'

Stewart's One Last Time farewell tour, which has been going on since 2024, will visit Virginia Beach Saturday night. His last 2026 date is currently scheduled for Sept. 13 in Mexico City, but it seems the goodbyes won't stop this year: Stewart has two shows scheduled for Colorado's Red Rocks in September 2027.

Read More: The Oldest Rockers on Tour This Summer

Rod Stewart July 31, 2026 Jones Beach Set List:

1. "Infatuation" (from 1984's Camouflage)

2. "It's a Heartache" (from 2006's Still the Same...)

3. "Some Guys Have All the Luck" (from 1984's Camouflage)

4. "Hot Legs" (from 1977's Foot Loose and Fancy Free)

5. "It Takes Two" (from 1991's Vagabond Heart)

6. "Forever Young" (from 1988's Out of Order)

7. "The First Cut is the Deepest" (from 1976's A Night on the Town)

8. "Tonight I'm Yours (Don't Hurt Me)" (from 1981's Tonight I'm Yours)

9. "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright") (from 1976's A Night on the Town)

10. "Maggie May" (from 1971's Every Picture Tells a Story)

11. "I'd Rather Go Blind" (from 1972's Never a Dull Moment)

12. "Stay With Me" (from Faces' 1971 LP A Nod Is As Good As a Wink...)

13. "Having a Party" (from 1993's Unplugged... and Seated)

14. "Rhythm of My Heart" (from 1991's Vagabond Heart)

15. "Jolene" (Dolly Parton cover)

16. "People Get Ready" (from Jeff Beck's 1985 LP Flash)

17. "If You Don't Know Me By Now" (from 2009's Soulbook)

18. "Have I Told You Lately" (from 1991's Vagabond Heart)

19. "Proud Mary" (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

20. "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" (From 1978's Blondes Have More Fun)

21. "Love Train" (from 2009's Soulbook)

via SetList.fm

Watch Rod Stewart and Steven Van Zandt Perform 'I'd Rather Go Blind'

Watch Rod Stewart and Steven Van Zandt Perform 'Stay With Me'

Rod Stewart Tour Schedule

Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

Aug. 4 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Fallsview Casino

Aug. 7 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Amphitheater

Aug. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

Aug. 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena ^

Aug. 14 - Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

Aug. 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater ^

Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

Aug. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

Aug. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

Aug. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

Aug. 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

Sept. 1 - Falcon Heights, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 3 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

Sept. 5 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Sept. 9 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Borregos

Sept. 11 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Coliseo GNP

Sept. 13 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de Los

Sept. 2, 2027 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sept. 3, 2027 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

% with Howard Jones

^with Richard Marx