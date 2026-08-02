Phil Collins revealed he came close to death in 2024 as a result of his alcohol issues.

The Genesis and solo star – whose health problems prompted him to stop drumming several years ago – said he’d spent seven months in hospital after suffering organ failure. And he added that the possibility of switching off his life support machines had been raised.

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“I’d have wine when I woke up,” Collins told The Sunday Times in a new interview. “That was what I’d want for breakfast, a glass of wine.”

He’d stopped drinking after a previous health alert in 2012, but started again in 2023, which led to his hospitalization.

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He continued: “Some decisions [were considered]...‘Do we keep Phil on life support?’ kind of thing. My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up.

“People were coming to say goodbye. But I don’t remember them coming – I didn’t have [any] idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn’t see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong.”

Confirming that he was much healthier now, the 75-year-old added: “I was very lucky to have come out of that. Needless to say, I haven’t had a drink since.”

Collins took part in Genesis’ The Last Domino? tour starting in 2021, with his son Nic playing drums for the band. Former frontman Peter Gabriel was in attendance when they took their final bow in London on March 26, 2022.